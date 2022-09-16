STUARTS DRAFT — With a punishing ground game and a stout defensive effort, Stuarts Draft defeated visiting Greenbrier East (W.Va.) 14-3 to improve to 3-0 on the young season.
Except for a Spartans' field goal, the Cougars kept Greenbrier East off the scoreboard.
Meanwhile, despite numerous illegal procedure penalties on the Draft offense, the Cougars ran nearly at will through the line as sophomore Da'shea Smith and senior Troy Thompson combined for 352 yards rushing.
"We ran hard to the ball all night and were able to shut them down and controlled the line," said Stuarts Draft junior lineman Dawson Turner.
Turner, who also plays on the offensive line, noted that the Cougars needed to do a better job on that side, despite pushing the Spartans back for the most part.
Another key to the Cougars' win was stopping explosive running back Ian Cline and elusive senior quarterback Monquelle Davis.
"They're a really dynamic duo," SDHS head coach Nathan Floyd said. "We stepped up to the challenge in our defensive effort."
The Cougars scored with five minutes remaining in the first period on a 62-yard scoring run by Smith behind great blocking up front.
The extra point attempt was bobbled.
The Draft scored on the first play of the second quarter on another run by Smith, this time from seven yards out.
Thompson then scored on a two-point conversion run up the middle as the Cougars doubled their advantage.
A fumbled punt led to the Spartans' only score when Jake Pate scooped up the ball and dashed all the way to the Stuarts Draft 15. A saving tackle from behind by sophomore Landon Graber prevented the touchdown.
The Cougars defense stiffened, forcing a Noah Dotson field goal from 38 yards out with 2:25 remaining in the half.
The second half was scoreless as the Cougars piled up substantial yardage on the ground.
Smith finished with 237 yards on 23 carries with two TD's, while Thompson added 115 yards on 18 carries.
Greenbrier East went to the air with success late in the game, driving to the Draft 14, but the Cougars' line stuffed Davis on a fourth-and-one play.
The Cougars (3-0) then ran out the clock.
Stuarts Draft heads to Springfield next week to take on James River.
Greenbrier East 0 3 0 0 - 3
Stuarts Draft 7 7 0 0 - 14
First Quarter
SD - Smith 62 run (snap bobbled)
Second Quarter
SD - Smith 7 run (Thompson run)
GE - Dotson 38 field goal
