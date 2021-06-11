It was a valiant effort, but not quite enough.
Stuarts Draft's senior duo of Mark Gordon and Eric Young suffered a 4-6, 7-5, 1-6 loss to John Battle's Reed Crabtree and Peyton Mumpower in the Virginia High School League Class 2 boys tennis double championship Friday in Blacksburg.
"I'm beyond proud of Mark and Eric," Cougars coach Brad DeWitt wrote to the Daily News-Record. "They fought hard. It's been a quirky senior year for the guys, but what a way to end the doubles varsity season by competing at states."
Gordon and Young defeated Poquoson's Luke Gibson and Andrew Lombardi 5-7, 7-6, 6-2 earlier on Friday to earn a trip to the championship match.
The Cougars duo finished the season with a record of 11-3. Gordon will stick around and play in the Class 2 singles tournament on Saturday at Virginia Tech.
Page County's Grace Knighton and Taylor Jenkins suffered 6-0, 6-2 loss to Randolph-Henry's Grace Alegeier and Mary Scruggs in the Class 2 girls doubles semifinals on Friday at Tech. It was the first loss of the season for the duo.
Knighton will compete in the Class 2 girls singles tournament Saturday as well.
Riverheads' Emma Staton and Claran Massie lost in the Class 1 girls doubles championship Friday in Blacksburg to Auburn's Sara Nichols and Anna McGuire.
And on Thursday, the Harrisonburg duo of Keenan Glago and Corey Beshoar also suffered their first loss in the Class 5 doubles semifinals with a 7-5, 6-1 loss to Thomas Jefferson's Madhav Samudrala and Saahil Singh at Huntington Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.