STUARTS DRAFT — There were moments when it looked like Fort Defiance was about to score an upset victory at Stuarts Draft on Friday night.
But there were also a couple of times when Draft junior Landon Graber made sure that didn’t happen. Graber came up with the biggest plays of the game on both sides of the ball to secure the Cougars 10-7 victory.
Graber finished with 166 yards rushing and scored Stuarts Draft’s only touchdown on offense, and made a game-saving interception on defense with less than two minutes to go as the Cougars (7-3, 4-1 Shenandoah District) held off the visitors.
“It’s what we’ve got to do at Draft, play both sides of the ball,” Graber said. “We fought hard and held off some mistakes, but we were able to come back at the end and pull it out.”
Fort Defiance sophomore quarterback Trey Miller put up more than 200 yards of total offense, including 151 on the ground, but it was a defensive struggle most of the night.
The Indians (3-6, 1-4) looked like they were in a tough spot to start the game after fielding the opening kickoff near the goal line and opening the drive on their own nine. No matter, however, when two plays later Miller broke through the line and raced 86 yards untouched to give Fort Defiance a 7-0 lead less than a minute into the contest.
“We were expecting a dog fight,” Graber said. “They are young and hungry and came out ready to play. We came out ready to play too, but they had a lot of dog in them and came out and played hard.”
Not to be outdone, Graber came back with an 86-yard quarterback keeper of his own, knotting the game with less than four minutes left in the opening quarter.
The offenses struggled to produce much else most of the rest of the first half. Fort Defiance forced two Cougar turnovers, taking over in Stuarts Draft territory each time, but couldn’t turn either into points.
“The defense has to play where the ball is put and that’s the mindset that the kids have,” Draft coach Nathan Floyd said. “They did that at key moments.”
The defensive struggle continued into the second half with the Cougars managing to put a few more points on the board in the third quarter thanks to a 38-yard field goal from Ethan Cyr.
“We have two good kickers and to have those kids as weapons is really nice,” Floyd said. “Ethan has been solid all year and that’s a heck of a kick.”
The Indians poised one more threat late in the fourth quarter, driving inside the Cougars 30-yard line with less than three minutes to go. But Graber also came up big on the defensive side for Stuarts Draft, picking off a pass from Miller near the goal line to give the Cougars the ball with 1:53 left in the game.
After Fort Defiance spent its final timeouts, Stuarts Draft was able to kneel down and escape with a victory that kept the Cougars in the tight race for the Shenandoah District championship ahead of a game against six-time defending state champion RIverheads.
“We’ll watch film and we’ll see them doing the same things they’ve been doing for 20 years,” Floyd said of Riverheads. “We just have to try to get our kids ready to go on Friday.”
BOX SCORE
Stuarts Draft 10, Fort Defiance 7
FDHS 7 0 0 0 - 7
SDHS 7 0 3 0 - 10
Scoring Summary
First quarter
FD - Miller 86 run. Brooks kick. 11:04
SD - Graber 86 run. Cyr kick. 3:45.
Third quarter
SD - Cyr 38 field goal. 4:05
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.