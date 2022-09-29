It's an overused cliche in the sports journalism world, but certainly applies this week.
When Luray hosts Stuarts Draft on Friday in a non-district prep football clash at Bulldog Field, it'll be be a battle of two teams that are mirror images of each other.
Sure, the Cougars do tend to air it out a bit more than the Bulldogs on offense. And the schemes defensively aren't exactly alike, although both are very successful.
But when it comes to what makes these teams special, it's evident they're similar.
"Watching Draft on film, you know they are extremely well-coached," Luray head coach Nolan Jeffries said. "You know that [SDHS] coach [Nathan] Floyd will have numerous adjustments during the game. Draft is a very sound team, and their strength is on defense. They are always one of the best defenses in the area."
The defense is certainly special again this season for the unbeaten Cougars, who are giving up just 6.7 points per game and have consistently held opponents in check.
But much like this will be the biggest test for the Luray offense, it will also be a challenge for the Draft defense as it looks to slow down a daunting run game.
"Defensively, we just need to keep doing what we have been doing," Floyd said. "Playing fast, physical and getting all 11 players to the ball."
The Bulldogs are averaging 360 rushing yards per game this season during an unbeaten start and four players have at least 140 rushing yards or more.
Brady Jenkins, who has been a standout for Luray throughout his entire four-year career, leads the team with 50 carries for 497 yards and seven touchdowns.
But Kenny Frye (36 carries for 350 yards, four touchdowns) and Caison Bryant (16 carries for 242 yards, four touchdowns) have also impressed and the offensive line of Alex Heglar, Creed Spittler, Robin Hernandez, Jae Frye and Timothy McClung have been equally as impressive and a major key for the team's consistency.
"We have been selfless as a unit," Jeffries said. "Our backs are carrying out fakes to draw defenders away from ball carriers and our backs are also doing a great job of blocking for one another. We are blessed to have backs with exceptional size and good speed. ... Each [lineman] brings a load and looks to deliver contact when carrying the football. Our offensive line spent all offseason in the weight room, they got a ton stronger and have been committed to the scheme."
The Luray defense will face a similar task in slowing down the Cougars, who have three primary running backs, including two with over 200 yards this season.
Sophomore Da'shea Smith has been a breakout player for Draft with 89 carries for 561 yards and seven touchdowns while Troy Thompson has 210 yards on the ground and three scores.
"On offense, we need to do better with our pad level and sustaining blocks," Floyd said. "James River's defense did a great job last Friday but eventually, our kids started making some plays. They will need to make plays this Friday."
Strong defense and a powerful running game is key for both Luray and Draft.
And in order to win Friday, both teams said eliminating mistakes will be pivotal.
"I believe the key to sustaining our run game will be continuing to focus on what we do well," Jeffries said. "We need to continue to hone in on the little things to be able to execute at a high level."
The overused cliche of teams being mirror images can be a bit much at times.
But it certainly applies to this week's matchup of two of the area's last remaining unbeaten squads.
When Jeffries and Floyd look at each other's team on film, they see similarities.
And with those similarities, comes plenty of respect.
"Luray has a great team and they are going to be a challenge on Friday," Floyd said. "We need to play our best game of the year in order to have a chance."
