STUARTS DRAFT — The Stuarts Draft High School football team took another step toward defending its Region 2B title by humbling visiting Luray 44-7 in first round regional action.
The Cougars (8-2) put up 30 points in the first half and cruised to victory from there.
The Cougar defense was stingy all night, stopping up the Bulldogs' T-formation running attack.
Only a late score by Luray against the Draft substitutes prevented a shutout.
"It was a solid, all-around effort," said SDHS head coach Nathan Floyd. "We were pretty solid in all three phases tonight. The sidelines were really into it, too."
Taking the opening kickoff, the Cougars immediately marched downfield with senior running back Xavier Grigsby picking up 33 yards on an 11-play, 64 yard drive with freshman quarterback Landon Graber sweeping in from five yards out for the first score of the game.
Sophomore kicker Bryce Dennison added a 26-yard field goal after the Draft defense held Luray.
Graber had a big game on both sides of the ball.
Later, the freshman had an interception and a fumble recovery on defense in addition to his quarterback duties on offense.
Senior running back Aaron Nice outraced the Bulldogs' defense on a 53-yard TD run and after Graber intercepted Luray at the Bulldogs' 31, he tossed a TD pass to sophomore Izaiyah Bell on the very next play.
Before the half, Nice scored his second touchdown on a one-yard plunge, making the score 30-0 at intermission.
To begin the second half, Graber recovered the Luray fumble and two plays later, Grigsby broke around left end and scored from 25 yards out.
With a running clock, the Cougars scored again with 10 minutes to play on a 12-yard run by Nice.
Luray's Kenny Frye broke up the Draft shutout bid, scoring on a five-yard run on fourth down with 2:39 remaining.
The Cougars, the number two seed in the region, advance to host third-seeded Clarke County in the regional semifinals next Friday.
"Luray (4-6) likes to ground and pound and we contained Brady Jenkins for the most part," Floyd said. "After not having two and a half home games (due to forfeits and weather) it's important for them (the players) to play in front of the home crowd."
