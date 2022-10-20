There's still a lot to be desired for Wilson Memorial and Stuarts Draft this season.
As the Green Hornets travel to SDHS on Friday to take on the Cougars in a key Shenandoah District football bout, the contest pits two teams that have played well but not nearly up to their standard this season.
"We still haven’t played our best game," Stuarts Draft veteran head coach Nathan Floyd told the Daily News-Record on Thursday. "We need to limit our mistakes on offense so that we can stay in front of the chains. Defensively, we need to be more consistent with our assignments to cut down on big plays."
The Cougars are coming off a gritty 17-12 win over Buffalo Gap in which they snapped a two-game skid.
While the Stuarts Draft defense, led by Troy Thompson and Kyle Coffey, has been strong this season, the offense has struggled to sustain momentum despite an abundance of talent coming out of the backfield.
"We didn’t play great [last week], but I did like that we played physical the entire game," Floyd said about the win over the Bison. "We played good enough to beat a good Buffalo Gap team."
Sophomore Da'shea Smith has been the bright spot for the Cougars on offense with 134 carries for 668 yards and seven touchdowns while Thompson has added 78 carries for 445 yards and five more scores.
Even sophomore quarterback Landon Graber, who battled an injury earlier this year, has managed to find success in recent weeks in the run game with 42 carries for 326 yards and six touchdowns of his own.
"Stuarts Draft is an exceptionally well-coached football team," Green Hornets third-year head coach Drew Bugden said. "Defensively, they get a lot of people to the football in a hurry. On offense, they do a lot of things with motion and their blocking scheme to put themselves in a good position to win each play."
There's plenty of familiarity between the two programs with SDHS alum and former offensive coordinator Josh Podgorski now coaching in the same role for Wilson and his son, Aiden, serving as the team's quarterback.
Aiden Podgorski is 49-of-88 passing for 727 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions, but it's been the three-headed rushing attack of Brayden Tyree, Ronin Tabler and Ryan Mundie that's made the Hornets tough.
"Wilson is a good football team," Floyd said. "They have good size up front and very good team speed at their skill positions. Their defense is physical and gets to the ball. Their offense is balanced and presents a challenge. They run the offense very well and it keeps them going."
Last week, the Green Hornets were overwhelmed in a 41-21 loss at the hands of area power Riverheads.
Despite that setback, Bugden is optimistic that his team, and coaches, will be more prepared this week.
"Offensively, we played well at times and I was proud of our ability to move the football," Bugden said. "Defensively, we were always one player away. We would have 10 doing their job and one would misread, fit incorrectly or miss a tackle. Against good teams, you can not do that and expect to win. As a coach, that is on me. We must be better prepared if we want to compete week in and week out."
For both Stuarts Draft and Wilson Memorial, there's plenty of improvement still ahead for the teams.
Both squads are likely headed to their respective postseasons — the Cougars in Region 2B and the Green Hornets in 3C — so there's three weeks remaining to get things corrected heading into the playoffs.
With each team insisting its best game hasn't been played yet, they're hopeful it could come this week.
"Our team has come a long way this year and they play extremely hard," Bugden said. "Our philosophy is that we are never satisfied with where we are. We have improved each week and need to keep doing so if we want to compete in our tough district games."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.