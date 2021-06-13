Stuarts Draft senior Mark Gordon saw his season come to a close on Saturday.
The Cougars standout suffered a 6-2, 6-0 loss to Radford's Jonathan Gilmore in the Virginia High School League Class 2 boys tennis singles championship at Virginia Tech.
Just one day earlier, Gordon and teammate Eric Young fell in the Class 2 doubles championship match.
Gordon defeated Poquoson's Luke Gibson 6-4, 6-3 in the state semifinals to advance on Saturday.
Page County's Grace Knighton lost to Randolph-Henry's Grace Algeier in the girls singles semifinals by a score of 6-1, 6-1.
In other prep sports over the weekend:
Baseball
Wilson Memorial 12, Fort Defiance 2: Aiden Podgorski had three RBIs and Cameron Sprouse was 3-for-3 with an RBI as Wilson Memorial defeated Fort Defiance 12-2 in a Region 3C play-in game at Stuarts Draft on Saturday.
Grayson Wright had a single and two RBIs for the Green Hornets (8-5) while Jacob Leavell also had two RBIs in the victory.
Tyler Smith and Mason Angel had an RBI apiece for the Indians (7-6).
With the victory, Wilson Memorial earns a spot in the regional tournament and will travel to top-seeded Broadway Monday for a 6 p.m. quarterfinal contest.
Girls Soccer
Stuarts Draft 1, Staunton 0: Allison Quick's goal lifted Stuarts Draft to a 1-0 win over Staunton in a Region 2B play-in game on Friday.
The Cougars (5-5) will travel to top-seeded Clarke County for a regional quarterfinal contest on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
