STUARTS DRAFT — De'shea Smith learned a lot while watching former Stuarts Draft standout running back Aaron Nice in practice and at games in recent years.
And, like any good running back, the sophomore quickly learned the importance of thanking the big men up front after any sort of success.
“They’re always the key," Smith said. "Without them, I can’t go anywhere.”
Smith, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound soft-spoken back that is in his first season on the varsity level after two years on JV, is taking on the tall task of replacing Nice, an all-state player with the Cougars during a four-year standout career and current freshman on the Bridgewater College football team.
After just one week, that transition seems to to be going pretty smoothly.
“I’m excited I was able to follow Aaron’s footsteps," Smith said."When he went off to college, I was glad I was able to step up and be the tailback for the Stuarts Draft Cougars."
In a 41-0 season-opening non-district road win over William Monroe last week, Smith's night was over by halftime with his team holding a 38-point lead and able to empty the benches.
In just two quarters of play, Smith racked up 160 yards on 28 carries. Even more impressive, he reached the end zone four different times on the night.
“He hits the holes when he sees them, and has good vision," Draft lineman Jailynd Gray said. "When he scores, he always thanks the offensive line. It helps us out. We know we’re doing our job right. He’s good enough to hit the holes, but it feels good knowing we paved the way for these touchdowns.”
Gray is one of the key components for the Cougars on the offensive line as a 6-foot-3, 245-pound athlete at the left tackle position, responsible for helping to protect quarterback Landon Graber throughout a game.
Dawson Turner, a 5-foot-11, 200-pound junior is the left guard for Draft and a returner while 6-foot, 260-pound junior Kyle Botkin is the new center.
On the right side of the line, 5-foot-11, 210-pound right guard Trenton Coffey is a team leader while Mason Graber, a 6-foot, 250-pound senior, is back on the field at right tackle after missing last season with an injury.
Kyle Coffey, a 6-foot, 185-pound junior known for his playmaking abilities on defense, also returns as a core piece rotating at different spots on the line.
“You have to have people that want to be there, want to do it," Mason Graber said. "You also have to have the mentality that you’re bigger and more physical than other people and show it. You have to dominate and drive people into the ground and give full force to every single play.”
The mentality the Draft offensive line has embraced on the field comes from the daily preaching points that come from veteran assistant coach Abe Mikell.
Mikell, who is the offensive line coach for the Cougars, said there's an expectation to be tough in the program and although it takes some players longer to adjust than others, eventually they adapt.
“Offensive line is a great position in sports because it’s one of the few where it is so team-oriented," Mikell said. "It’s one of the reasons I love it. You have to have someone who is really into self-sacrifice to do it. Year in and year out, it’s just what we kind of developed here — the attitude that we’re going to come, work hard, be physical and that’s who we are. It’s our identity.”
The numbers from Smith in Week 1 were eye-opening, but they were pretty standard for what standout running backs have done at Draft in recent years.
Under head coach Nathan Floyd, the Cougars have been able to produce a balanced offense most years but the rushing attack has always been a strength.
“You pave the way, you guys are paving the way," Mikell said of his unit. "We have a pretty experienced offensive line. … The experience we have coming back knows the expectation and they kind of live off of, ‘We’re going to be tough, going to be physical.’ That’s just who we are here.”
With last week's game decided by intermission, the Draft offensive line was able to join Smith on the sideline and celebrate for much of the second half.
Although there's still a long season to go, a game like that to open the season was just what Smith and the big guys up front had envisioned.
“We came in here for practice during that week and we were expecting to keep the intensity up," Trenton Coffey said. "Last year, we had a pretty solid line and this year, we wanted to keep that standard. … We love when a young guy like him can come out here and do what he does best. When everything is clicking on the offensive line, it’s a great night.”
For Smith, dealing with the media and the attention that comes with being the standout running back at Stuarts Draft is still a bit of an adjustment.
But like all of the greats that came before him, the sophomore has quickly learned that what matters most is thanking those who helped get him there.
“It took work throughout the offseason, being in the weight room every day and getting mentally prepared for the varsity level," Smith said. "It was crazy, a good experience for my first game. The offensive line helped me get through that. The holes were huge. ... Honestly, those guys deserve all of the credit."
