STUARTS DRAFT — Big-time players step up in big-time moments, which was certainly the case on Tuesday.
Senior pitcher McKenzie Tillman threw seven shutout innings to give Stuarts Draft a thrilling 1-0 rivalry win over Riverheads in Shenandoah District softball action at SDHS.
Stuarts Draft head coach Robbie Tillman talked about his team’s performance as a whole, noting that Tillman and the defense behind her deserved praise for the effort.
“Our batting is struggling a little bit still, but defensively I couldn’t ask for a better day. It was flawless,” Tillman said. “That’s what it came down to. It came to who would make the least amount of errors and we didn’t make any.”
Robbie Tillman also praised his senior standout’s performance on the mound and noted the game was a pitcher’s duel between Tillman and Gladiators senior Destiny Good.
“She pitched really well, missed some spots here and there,” Tillman said. “She pitched a really good game, and I thought Destiny pitched really well. I knew it was going to come down to a run. I just didn’t know it was going to be 1-0.”
Riverheads head coach Mike Walters talked about the performance afterward, saying it was a difficult loss but not one that will derail a team with deep postseason aspirations.
“Our girls played a tough game, the ball just didn’t fall our way tonight,” Walters said. “We got a couple of errors, sometimes the errors will play against you, and that’s what happened. … We’ll pick it up and come back next game. We got [Buffalo] Gap on Thursday and will come back strong.”
Riverheads did have a huge opportunity in the top of the third inning to get a run after freshman outfielder Kallie Poole reached on a single and stole second base, but she ended up making the last out of the inning trying to steal third. Walters talked about what happened in that play.
“Kallie Poole is probably one our fastest runners,” Walters said. “When you look at that play, if she would’ve slid into the back of the bag she would’ve been safe. Unfortunately she got caught short coming in behind [the third baseman], which made her come in a little bit … She would’ve beat it. It was an unlucky break. She’s got major speed.”
That play and other ones in the first four innings kept the game scoreless for both teams. Then, in the bottom of the fifth inning, Stuart Draft junior Emberly Coffey delivered on the game’s lone run with an RBI in that half of the inning that would help Draft take the win. Tillman talked about the game-winning play and what it meant for Coffey personally.
“If anybody has been keeping track, she’s been struggling really bad,” Tillman said. “I told her ‘This right here is the time to shine, you have nothing to lose, go up there and swing the bat and see what happens’ and it worked.”
Draft (5-2, 1-0 Shenandoah) is back in action Tuesday at home against Waynesboro, while Riverheads (3-2, 0-1 Shenandoah) hosted rival Buffalo Gap on Thursday.
Riverheads 000 000 0 — 0 4 3
Stuarts Draft 000 010 x — 1 3 1
Good and Lyszaz. Tillman and Martin. W — Tillman. L — Good. TB — RIV: Deming, Robertson, Galford, Poole. SD: Morris, Tillman (2). SAC — RIV: Abshire. ROE — RIV: Bryant. SD: Coffey, Krieg, Lunsford. CS — RIV: Poole. PIK — RIV: Galford. FC — SD: Martin. LOB — RIV: 3. SD: 8. E — SD: Bartley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.