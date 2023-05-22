Just two years ago, Taylor Myers and Taylor Driver were the best cross-country runners in the area.
Myers, a junior at Spotswood, still thrives in the sport and will be a contender for a Virginia High School League Class 3 state championship next season. Driver, meanwhile, has shifted focus a bit.
But both runners, who became friendly rivals as bright up-and-coming stars on the distance scene early in their careers, have faced recent adversity that has changed how their junior season looks.
For Myers, who won the 1600 and 3200 at last week’s Valley District Outdoor Track & Field Championships, the battle she’s faced has simply been getting back on the track and healthy.
After battling illness and missing most of the indoor season, regaining stamina has been a struggle.
“I’m getting there,” Myers said. “I feel good. I’m back to my full mileage and I’ve been running for about a month and a half now. It was definitely really hard. There were definitely some weeks where I felt so bad that I just wanted to quit sometimes. It’s definitely worth it now, but it was really hard because I felt like I was finally getting really good and then it just all stopped.”
And for Driver, it’s been a change in events that’s provided her with a unique dynamic this season.
After dominating the distance scene, the junior is now shining as a sprinter and jumper for Broadway.
“It’s definitely been a change in terms of the workouts and training to get into the events I’m doing,” Driver said. “I’m putting in extensive work into it, but it’s a really big difference converting from doing [long distances] to the 400 and even the 800. It’s just a bigger difference, so there’s definitely change. But I feel like I’ve just really been applying myself to the training I have to do.”
Driver has already shown the ability to be extremely successful in the high jump, the 400, the 800, and more — much like she was in distance events. Myers, meanwhile, is quickly returning to top form.
“I stay busy,” Driver said about the versatility she now brings to the sport. “I’m not going to lie. It builds up and it’s a lot, but I like to stay busy. I like my events. We have a strong girls team this year, which we haven’t had in the past, as a lot of people know. So any work that I can put in to help my team and get our score up is what I want to do. It’s not just for me, but for the rest of my team, too.”
Driver and Myers can still be seen watching each other compete and cheering each other on at times.
Much like she did with Myers two years ago, Driver now has built a friendship with Spotswood’s Madison Doss — another unique aspect of the sport that brings so many local athletes together.
“Oh, for sure,” Driver said. “We talk outside of school. We’ve become close friends and I just love that. I think building those relationships with everyone is special because you want to support each other. You know each other. You’re all strong runners, right? You want to help each other and push each other to do the best you can. It’s just great to have those relationships on and off the track.”
After dominating the cross-country scene for the past two years, things have changed a bit.
But for Myers and Driver, success has still followed.
And as the Region 3C meet approaches on Tuesday, they’re hoping to sustain it moving forward.
“I’m definitely motivated” Myers said. “I’ve qualified for the state tournament, so I definitely want to do well there. That was my main goal this season. I’m just hoping to keep winning in the postseason.”
