ELKTON — It was as if history was repeating itself in a lot of ways Thursday as East Rockingham and Central met in the postseason once again.
After being down by as many as four in the fourth set, the top-seeded Eagles rallied to take a 25-23, 27-29, 22-17, 25-20, 26-24 win over the fourth-seeded Falcons in the Region 2B volleyball semifinals, punching a ticket to the Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament and earning a spot in the Region 2B title match on Tuesday.
“I couldn’t be more proud of this team because they’ve worked hard, they’ve put in the hours in practice and you see how they fight in games like this,” East Rockingham second-year head coach Jonathan Williams said. “We’re lucky to be able to win that match but I think skill versus skill, we’re a skilled team, too. We made it work when it mattered most.”
The Eagles played Central five times last year as both teams reached the state tournament. Thursday's match marked revenge of some sorts for East Rock after the Falcons came up with victories in the final two meetings last year — the Region 2B title match and the VHSL Class 2 state semifinal in Woodstock.
Junior Kate Simpkins led the Eagles in kills with 15 and also tallied 14 digs. She said the win was “amazing” and that they fought for every point and defeated a formidable opponent in Central.
“We’ve worked so hard for this and I'm so proud of every single person on our team and every single player,” Simpkins said. “We’ve worked on tipping, blocking, hitting and we’re actually putting together and becoming the best team that we can be.”
Set one was a back-and-forth affair as neither team gave an inch. The Falcons tied the set at 14 until the Eagles rallied to put up four unanswered points. Central came back to even it at 21, but ultimately the Eagles wouldn’t be denied and took the set win.
Williams said the first set in volleyball is “almost everything” and to win it gets the energy and momentum going, but there’s the chance a team can lose the first set and still come back.
“It can’t be overstated, but also you have the ability to come back even when you don’t win it,” Williams said. “Especially when they’re tight sets like that.”
The back-and-forth action carried into set two as East Rock got out to the early lead, but the Falcons kept the set in check, only going down by three at the most. Numerous times the score was tied towards the end, but the Falcons were finally able to steam past the Eagles late for the win. Sophomore Stella Good notched a kill for one of the last two points scored for Central.
Junior Halla Baugher tallied 12 blocks in the match for the Eagles (22-6). She said it’s a dream come true to advance to the championship match in her first year on varsity.
Baugher described the match as nerve-racking as both teams fought for every point.
“On the bench, I was sitting on the edge of my seat and in the game,” Baugher said. “I just had to stay focused, as hard as that was. I just had to keep on being 100% there.”
The third set was no different than the first two as both teams traded the lead throughout. The score was tied at 12 and was knotted up two more times after that. Yet, momentum would shift in the Eagles’ favor as they pulled away by as many as seven and held on to make it a 2-1 lead in the match.
As set four progressed, Central looked as if it would force a decisive fifth set multiple times.
In the huddle, Williams told his girls they had to have a “next-ball mentality” and focus on one point at a time.
“There’s a lot of high-pressure words, too. … A lot of it is trying to be encouraging and restructuring and getting back out there to side out or keep on the surf, whatever it might be,” Williams said.
Junior Peyton Dinardo led the Falcons (17-7) in kills with 10 while junior Bailey Sheetz led with 29 assists.
Central head coach Ashlie Clar said she feels like her team gave it their all and there’s nothing more they could’ve done differently.
“Technically, yes we could’ve gotten a few more serves in but they gave it all tonight,” Clar said. “I feel like tonight was the first time we put every aspect of the game together.”
Clar is incredibly proud of her team, she said, and feels the season overall was challenging because they lost a lot of seniors. She felt people overlooked them throughout the year.
“I think we surprised a lot of people in that regard and it was a great season,” Clar said. “We had our ups and downs, we were inconsistent at times. But in the end, we put it all together.”
The stage is set as the Eagles will take on nearby rival Luray (16-8) — a five-set winner over Clarke County in the other semifinal match — in the Region 2B championship match Tuesday in Elkton.
Williams believes that his team is ready for the challenge, but the Bulldogs are dangerous.
"They're dangerous in a way that you just don’t know what to expect from that team, because they can be on and be the toughest team you’ve ever played,” Williams said. “They’ve got a lot of belief in their team that they can take down anybody and that belief sometimes is enough to push a team through. I think we’re ready from a skill perspective, but it’s going to be a tough match no matter what.”
