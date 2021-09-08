There's some new flavor mixed with a bit of the usual.
Luray, fresh off a run to the Virginia High School League Class 2 state championship, has a couple of key pieces to replace from a year ago.
Factor in an up-and-coming team like East Rockingham, the usual strong play of Clarke County and the addition of Central and the Bull Run District is strong.
From top to bottom, the league looks to be as strong as any in the area.
There simply aren't any easy opponents throughout the district this season and the top half is filled with squads that have potential to make deep playoff runs.
Early on this season, it's clear there's no favorite that anyone can point to.
Whoever comes out on top will likely be who can stay the healthiest.
Here's a closer look:
Central Falcons
Coach: Ashlie Clar
District: Bull Run
Last Season: 9-3 (Lost in Region 3B quarterfinals)
Key Returners: Ella Toothman, senior, middle hitter (105 kills, 18 blocks); Emily Funkhouser, senior, outside hitter (100 kills); Erika Hutton, senior, setter (331 assists); Peyton DiNardo, sophomore, outside hitter (69 kills); Bailey Sheetz, sophomore, outside hitter (53 kills); Keeyarra Dodson-Perez, senior, middle hitter (31 kills); Viliane Luyando Disdier, senior, libero (119 digs); Bailey Spiggle, senior, defensive specialist (53 digs).
Promising Newcomers: Nevaeh Strother, junior, outside hitter; Lydia Scibelli, junior, outside hitter; Ava Hosaflook, junior, outside hitter; Chloe Helsley, junior, middle hitter.
Clarke County Eagles
Coach: Skyler Layton (second season)
District: Bull Run
Last Season: 9-3 (Lost in Region 2B championship)
Key Returners: Bella Stem, senior, outside hitter (196 kills, 121 digs, 48 blocks, 26 aces); Natalia Rodriguez Gonzalez, junior, libero (251 digs); Abby Peace, senior, middle hitter (140 kills, 41 blocks, 22 aces).
Key Losses: Alyssa Hoggat, setter (355 assists).
Promising Newcomers: Allie Lynch, freshman, setter.
East Rockingham Eagles
Coach: Jonathan Williams
District: Bull Run
Last Season: 7-6 (Lost in Region 2B semifinals)
Key Returners: Margo Fox, senior, outside hitter; Sarah Smith, senior, libero; Bre Dofflemyer, senior, middle hitter; Kate Simpkins, sophomore, outside hitter; Kiersten Hindle, senior, middle hitter.
Key Losses: Emma Wigley, libero.
Promising Newcomers: Alliyah McNair, freshman, opposite hitter; Madelyn Williams, junior, setter.
Williams Says: "We have talented players in the right positions. Our success will be determined by how our team gels over the course of the season. Teamwork and dedication are glue that will keep us moving towards our goals for the season."
Luray Bulldogs
Coach: Susan Henry-Wilson
District: Bull Run
Last Season: 11-3 (Lost in VHSL Class 2 Championship)
Key Returners: Trinity Belton, senior, setter (538 assists, 111 digs); Jaidyn McClung, junior, outside hitter (203 kills, 158 digs); Lindsay Bly, junior, middle hitter (73 kills);
Key Losses: Brynlee Burrill, outside hitter (242 kills, 161 digs, 28 aces); Baylee Burrill, libero (237 digs).
Promising Newcomers: Caydence Cave, freshman, setter.
Madison County Mountaineers
Last Season: 7-6
Key Returners: Kylie Jenkins, senior, libero; Lizzie Burbridge, senior, outside hitter; Mila Myers, senior, outside hitter; Jewell Cropp, senior, libero; Lindsay McDaniel, senior, setter.
Promising Newcomers: Michelle Thompson, freshman, middle hitter.
Mountain View Generals
Coach: Wendy Poole (second season)
District: Bull Run
Last Season: 3-9
Key Returners: Amelia Hess, senior, outside hitter (71 dig, 24 kills); Annika Dellinger, junior, middle hitter (69 kills, 98 digs); Lilly Blank, junior, middle hitter (45 kills, 30 blocks); Alicia Bare, senior, setter (24 assists).
Key Losses: Lexi Franklin (68 assists, 73 digs); Katie Jordan (102 digs); Kylene Franklin (166 digs); Lilly Proctor (78 digs, 76 assists).
Promising Newcomers: Emma Saeler, junior, outside hitter; Bre Franklin, junior, outside hitter; Hannah Whitaker, junior, setter; Mya Councill, junior, outside hitter.
Poole Says: "We are going to have a great year. I am excited to coach this group of young ladies. We are going to be competitive and, hopefully, win more games this season than last season."
Page County Panthers
Coach: Ashley Henry (first season)
District: Bull Run
Last Season: 6-6
Key Returners: Caris Lucas, senior, middle hitter; Gracie Mason, senior, outside hitter; Taylor Umberger, senior, outside hitter; Kirsten Hensley, senior, setter; Adryn Martin, sophomore, middle hitter; Destiny Wright, sophomore, outside hitter; Chloe Stidham, senior, defensive specialist.
Key Losses: Maddie Gordon, middle hitter; Ella Price, setter.
Henry Says: "This year, we have depth and experience. We have three key leaders that I'm really leaning on for how they want the direction of the team to go. If Kirsten, Caris and Gracie bring the drive and talent, I know we have a chance at making a regional run."
Rappahannock County Panthers
Coach: Courtney Atkins
District: Bull Run
Last Season: 7-6 (Lost in Region 1B championship)
Key Returners: Tori Atkins, senior, outside hitter; Kamryn Brown, senior, libero; Sarabeth Ellis, senior, middle hitter; Mirandah Jenkins, senior, outside hitter; Krystonna Tuel, senior, middle hitter; Heather Williams, senior, setter.
Promising Newcomers: Abigail Atkins, sophomore, setter; Dakota Stingfellow, sophomore, outside hitter.
Strasburg Rams
Coach: Suzanne Mathias-Carter
District: Bull Run
Last Season: 1-11
Key Returners: Kenley Smith, senior, outside hitter (76 kills, 12 blocks); Madison Stinnette, senior, outside hitter (35 digs); Hannah Kepler, junior, outside hitter (nine blocks); Reese Moxley, junior, defensive specialist (19 digs); Megan Martin, junior, setter (16 assists).
Promising Newcomers: Carley Jenkins, freshman, setter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.