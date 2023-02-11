ELKTON — In what could be its last home game of the season, East Rockingham came away with a thrilling overtime rivalry win.
Up by three with 21 seconds left in the fourth, ERHS senior guard Kaicey Foltz was called for traveling — forcing a turnover.
That led to Page County's sole varsity freshman, Ali Purdham, drilling a 3-pointer to tie the game with 13 seconds left, ultimately sending the game to overtime. At that point, it would have been easy for East Rock to fold.
The Eagles kept control, however, as Foltz and junior Lauren Townsend notched a few key free throws in the final minutes to secure East Rock's 46-43 Bull Run District overtime victory over the rival Panthers on Friday in girls basketball action at ERHS.
"I think [we] just stayed with the course," Eagles head coach Paul Comer said. "We just kept playing, handling the ball a little bit better, and made some foul shots down the stretch when we had to. Of course, we missed some at critical points. [We] just continued to play hard. This team's grown so much this year, and I'm proud of how they were able to bounce back."
Comer said his team started slow offensively, only mounting 11 points in the first half. Yet, they found a way to win because of their grittiness late.
"These kids are resilient," Comer said. "They've been through a lot the last couple of years. We haven't won a whole lot. It's hard because sometimes you don't know how to win. They're learning, they're learning what it takes to win. It's every possession of every game for us. The sooner we get better at playing every possession, the easier life will be for us."
The emotions poured out of senior Sara Monger after the game when she realized Friday might have been her last time playing on the ERHS court.
"As a senior, we've never beaten Page County in our career," Monger said. "This was a big night for us, especially on senior night. The emotions were everywhere because it was probably our last game [at East Rock]. I just knew I had to put everything on the floor because that's all I can do."
Monger said playing for the Eagles has been the most fun she's ever had in basketball, and she will miss her teammates the most when the season's over.
"It's just so many good girls and I'm going to miss every single one of them," Monger said. "This is the best year I've had in my career."
Townsend led the Eagles with 14 points, followed by Foltz and sophomore Reagan Sipe with 10 points apiece.
Foltz said their key to victory was to stay in the game and fight until the end. Like Monger, she was happy they could finally beat their Bull Run foe and have it be on senior night when so many vital pieces were honored.
"It's really special," Foltz said. "We haven't beaten Page County in forever and to do it on senior night, it was perfect."
Junior Faith Mason led the Panthers with 13 points, followed by junior Adryn Martin with 12 points and Purdham with 11 points.
Page County head coach E.J. Wyant said it was a tough loss since East Rock is below them in the district standings, but he was proud of his team for continuing to fight and never giving up through an up-and-down game.
He praised Mason specifically, saying she has done an excellent job this season, opening up more offensive opportunities when she's on the court.
"Most of the time, we have a bigger lineup in," Wyant said. "When she comes in, we're more guard-oriented. She's just done a good job finding her niche. She did a good job tonight attacking and shooting. She just gives us a little extra dimension to [our] offense."
Ultimately, Wyant felt they struggled defensively throughout the game — especially their on-ball defense. He gave much credit to Townsend, the standout ERHS junior guard, for being challenging to defend.
"We had a hard time guarding her," Wyant said. "We let her penetrate, she broke it down, kicked it out [and Foltz] hit some big shots. Some of that we have to live with, but I give a lot of credit to [Townsend]. She's a good player."
Wyant was still proud of the effort, despite the loss. He said something that's plagued them this season is that they always seem to have one bad quarter.
That quarter on Friday, he said, was the third quarter — as they were outscored by East Rock 16-4.
