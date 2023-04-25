At New Market Town Park, it was a solid bounce-back performance for East Rockingham in a Bull Run District match against Mountain View.
The Eagles cruised from start to finish, earning an impressive 9-0 blanking of the young Generals in girls tennis action on Monday.
The day's closest match came at No. 1 singles as East Rock junior Ellen Waag defeated Mountain View’s Ava Pittington by a 9-7 score.
At No. 1 doubles, Waag and teammate Loren Dinkel, a sophomore, defeated Pittington and Charlotte Weaver 8-6 in another thriller.
The rest of the match ultimately favored the Eagles, as Dinkel, junior Kate Simpkins, senior Dannia Gomez Ibarra, junior Olivia Rhodes, and freshman Adrianna Suttell (forfeit) all earned singles victories.
Simpkins/Rhodes also cruised to an 8-1 win at No. 2 doubles.
East Rock (7-5, 6-1 Bull Run) has won three of its last four and is back in action Wednesday with a non-district match at Broadway.
As for the Generals (4-9, 2-5 Bull Run), they’re trending in the opposite direction, with losses in six of their last seven and a district match on the schedule at much-improved Strasburg on Thursday.
