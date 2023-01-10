The past few seasons have been notable for the Bull Run District track and field scene, which could be the case again this winter with a pair of area squads.
But while outdoor track and field remains as popular as ever around this particular league, the indoor scene has diminished quite a bit.
East Rockingham and Luray are the only two Bull Run teams to field indoor track and field, leaving seven schools without squads this winter.
That's a unique scenario, but it doesn't take away from the fact that both the Eagles and Bulldogs still have some serious potential this season.
The Eagles aim to replace several big-time performers in George Austin III and Patrick Stapleton on the boys team while Margo Fox, an all-state performer and state champion in the high jump, is gone from the girls squad.
But despite those losses, seventh-year ERHS head coach Madison Allen said she's as excited as ever for the fresh batch of talent on display.
"With lots of new faces, we are looking to see what everyone is comfortable with and expanding on that," Allen said.
Emily Washington, who placed fourth in the girls shot put at last year's Virginia High School League Class 2 state championship, is back for her senior season, along with fellow senior Jesela Cooper (1600) for the girls team this year.
For the boys, junior standout Alex Dean (4x800, 1600) and sophomore Hayden Fox (4x800, 3200), the younger brother of Margo, both return for the Eagles.
Among the most promising newcomers for East Rock is senior Chris Wiley, who won the VHSL Class 2 outdoor state title in the shot put on the boys team. In addition, senior Daniaa Gomez and junior Katelyn Martin have emerged for the girls.
"This is the largest team I have had during my time here," Allen said. "We have lots of new faces, and it is encouraging that some of those faces have already accomplished great things during the outdoor season. The kids are already so focused and looking forward to what is coming up. I think we have many kids who will accomplish some great things this season."
Luray, meanwhile, is a growing program that has some promising athletes.
Davey Johnson is back and expected to be among the best in the state in the 3200-meter run, the 500-meter dash, and as part of a 4x800 relay team.
Last year, the 4x800 boys relay team of Johnson, Jacob Bowman, Josh Nuckols, and Austin Lam medaled at the Region 2B meet. That entire quartet returns.
Lam will also participate in the 300-meter dash, while Hunter will run in the 300 and 500 and participate in the high jump. James Farrow, a sophomore, will also compete in the 300 and 500 for the Bulldogs.
"Our only expectation is that each athlete dedicates themselves to becoming a little bit better than the previous day," Luray head coach Lynn Hamilton said. "We measure our success by the improvement that each athlete hopefully has from the first day of practice to the last day of the season."
The Bulldogs also have some girls running this season, with Alyson Shores competing in the 300 and 500, while Carolina Wood is expected to be one of the top runners in the 1000-meter run and the 3200-meter run.
"The majority of this team is enthusiastic about practice," Hamilton said. "They are willing to work hard to improve their times and distances."
