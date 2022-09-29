As East Rockingham arrived in Bridgewater last week for a showdown against Rockingham County rival Turner Ashby, first-year ERHS head coach Drew Spitzer said he could tell by the look in his players' eyes that it would be a good night.
There were plenty of emotions running high for that contest — for a number of reasons — and the Eagles played arguably their best game of the season in a win.
Now, as East Rock gets set to travel to Strasburg on Friday for a 7 p.m. Bull Run District football clash, Spitzer said his team will need a similar performance.
"Our physicality was crucial," Spitzer said. "We stressed all week that the more physical team would win and I think we were able to control both lines of scrimmage all night. There were a lot of emotions and opportunities for our guys to react and respond and we were able to respond on the scoreboard."
Last week's 38-7 win over the Knights was an eye-opener for area football fans as it showcased just how dangerous this Eagles squad can be when clicking.
But it was also a much-needed victory for East Rock, who had dropped back-to-back games to Central and Buffalo Gap and desperately needed a win for playoff positioning.
So far this season, the Eagles have already faced four of the better teams in the Shenandoah Valley in Spotswood, Central, Buffalo Gap and Turner Ashby.
Now they'll get their shot against a Strasburg team that's coming off a 38-0 shellacking of Clarke County and has its only loss as a forfeit of from a Week 1 cancellation.
"Strasburg is consistent," Spitzer said. "They aren't going to beat themselves. They have backs who can run and they throw the ball well enough that if you fall asleep, they will hurt you. We have to be focused, continue to be physical and read our keys. It's supposed to be wet on Friday, so we need to make sure we protect the football and execute."
The Rams have a balanced rushing attack that is led by Takhi Coates with 41 carries for 392 yards and four touchdowns while Braden Stern has 32 carries for 332 yards and five scores. Both backs are averaging over nine yards per carry.
SHS quarterback Ryan Roller, meanwhile has 11 carries for 139 yards and three scores and is 10-of-21 passing for 246 yards, four scores and two interceptions.
Even more impressive, the Strasburg defense, which is led by linebacker Colby Shaw with 46 tackles and 14 for a loss, posted a shutout against the Eagles last week in a game many considered to a showdown of two of the Bull Run's best.
"I knew we were capable of playing at a high level, I just didn't know it would be Friday night," Rams veteran head coach Mark Roller said. "We were able to put together four quarters of football and I was very pleased with our effort."
After being forced to take a forfeit from a canceled home opener against Skyline, the Rams have reeled out four straight victories in dominant fashion.
Last week's win over Clarke was Strasburg's first in the series in nine years.
"I think that gives our guys a little more confidence in themselves," Mark Roller said. "We did a lot of things right on Friday night and our kids were hungry. We enjoyed it for the weekend and now we have our focus on East Rock."
The Rams defense will face arguably its biggest test yet against an ERHS offense that is capable of putting up points in a hurry with a number of big-time playmakers.
East Rock quarterback Jakari Eaves is among the best in the area and has been electric this season, completing 65-of-128 passes for a Bull Run District-best 1,011 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Blake Morris, a versatile do-it-all skill player for the Eagles, has 529 all purpose yards and nine touchdowns while Ben Dinkel has ran for 294 yards and two scores. Zach Joyner and Dame Durrette both have over 300 receiving yards, too.
"We are going to have to control the ball and not allow them to score quickly," Mark Roller said. "We just can't give up the big play."
One week ago, East Rockingham went to Bridgewater and made a statement.
It was just one win and the Eagles still remain below .500, so the job certainly isn't complete.
But a 31-point victory on the road was a major confidence booster for East Rock.
And now their coach is hoping it propels them to more success in the future.
"I think we have certainly improved," Spitzer said. "We have some tough opponents and the schedule doesn't let up in the Bull Run. In our two wins, we have taken care of the football. We need to continue to do that and we should be OK going forward."
