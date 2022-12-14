STUARTS DRAFT — Defense was the story of the game, once again, as East Rockingham got back-to-back wins with a 48-25 non-district girls basketball victory over Stuarts Draft on the road Tuesday.
The Eagles played a full 32 minutes of great defensive intensity, which also helped propel them to a win over Riverheads on Monday, and the offense followed that defensive performance with a solid outing as well.
East Rockingham head coach Paul Comer talked about the importance of that defensive intensity and said he was happy to see his team play an overall strong game for a full 32 minutes.
“It was an effort after last night to try and come out and play 32 minutes,” Comer said. “We played the last three minutes of the game last night and tonight we got off to a better start and we were able to get some kids in the game and get some rest. Good effort from our kids. I thought we really played well on the offensive end and really hard on the defensive end tonight.”
The fast start was important for the Eagles as they were able to gather all of the momentum they needed early in the contest to put the game into their favor really quickly and they never looked back.
“Once we got off to a good start, that helped us a little bit,” Comer said. “Sometimes we get off to a slow start and we go slow for the rest of the night, so picking that pace up right from the start and trying to get the energy level up right from the get-go defensively helped us on the offensive end.”
The third quarter is where the game ended up out of reach after Draft (0-5) came out and showed some fight on the first possession and got a bucket, but East Rock’s defense proved to be too much and held them scoreless until midway through the fourth quarter.
Stuarts Draft head coach James Carter talked about the performance from his team afterwards.
“We struggle scoring,” Carter said. “We played really good defensively, we turned the ball over. ... Our kids are battling, they’re trying to find some basketball. We showed flashes of it. We've just got to be consistent with them. I think just having more confidence in themselves will go a long way. We preached that we're going to play with great character, with a lot of heart and trying to have fun. The fun part has got to be a big piece of it for right now, because it is easy to get discouraged and down on yourself with the way things are going right now but they’re keeping their heads up. I told them to stay positive and keep working together as a group and we’ll get there.”
Taylor Chappell led the Cougars with eight points while Sarah Taylor and Allie Brooks had five each.
The Eagles (4-3) were paced by the duo of Haley Lucas and Reagan Sipe again. Lucas led the team with 16 points while Sipe added 11 points. Comer was really proud of Lucas’s performance in the game overall.
“Haley is a big part of what we are trying to do offensively,” Comer said. “Trying to get her more assertive and going to the offensive glass a little bit and get some rebounds. Big game out of her, a couple of good inside shots, getting to the foul line and making some free throws.”
East Rockingham 14 11 13 10 — 48
Stuarts Draft 6 7 2 10 — 25
EAST ROCKINGHAM (48) — Knorr 1 1-4 2, Sipe 4 0-0 11, Foltz 4 1-2 9, Campbell 1 0-0 2, Custer 0 0-0 0, Lucas 6 4-6 16, Townsend 1 2-2 5, Herring 0 0-0 0, Monger 0 1-4 1. Totals 17 9-18 48.
STUARTS DRAFT (25) — Bryan 0 0-0 0, Cox 0 0-0 0, Taylor 2 0-0 5, Brooks 2 0-1 5, Wells 1 0-0 2, Mason 0 0-0 0, Chappell 4 0-0 8, Gates 0 1-2 1, Swanson 0 0-0 0, Haliburton 0 0-2 0, Morris 2 0-2 4. Totals 11 1-6 25.
3-Point Goals — East Rockingham 5 (Sipe 3, Knorr, Townsend), Stuarts Draft 2 (Taylor, Brooks).
