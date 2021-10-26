Tammy Carter said there's a reason they call it competition cheerleading.
The Stuarts Draft competition cheer coach has built one of the best programs in the entire state with appearances in five consecutive Virginia High School League Class 2 state competitions, including three wins, from 2015-2019.
But when the Cougars finished as runner-up in last year's Region 2B competition and the VHSL opted to only send one team from each region to the state meet under the condensed COVID-19 guidelines, it left Draft in an unfamiliar spot.
"We have every ounce of drive and desire to bring home a regional championship and return to [states]," Carter said. "COVID took the opportunity away from us last year in only allowing one team to advance to states from each region and we finished second. My team, my coaching staff and myself did not like the way that felt. It’s called competition cheer. We are all very competitive."
The Cougars will have their shot at earning a trip to this year's VHSL Class 2 competition, which will feature two teams from each region, when they compete in the Region 2B competition at East Rockingham on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Coincidentally, it was the host Eagles that upset Stuarts Draft in last year's regional competition and earned a trip to the state meet themselves.
"We are very excited to be competing this week," East Rockingham first-year coach Tanya Merica said. "These girls love to perform and enjoy representing their school. Our focus this week has been cleaning up the routine. You can always have a difficult routine, but you need to perform clean."
The Eagles are coming off winning last week's Bull Run District championship while the Cougars also earned first-place honors in the Shenandoah District.
"We are beyond excited," Carter said. "It has been a challenging season and it has been a very different journey than years in the past. We spend our practices really challenging and pushing ourselves to improve and take in every minute."
Luray, Strasburg and Page County were the other three regional qualifiers out of the Bull Run District, but the Bulldogs' season unexpectedly came to a close late last week when the team found out multiple athletes had to enter quarantine.
"My athletes are heartbroken because they worked so hard to advance to the regional competition," LHS coach Lexi Painter said. "We are wishing all the teams good luck. "We wish we could be there with all the others that advanced."
With the meet being held on a Wednesday, as opposed to the usual Saturday routine, coaches were given just two days to implement any final changes.
"[The] key to us performing our routine at its top execution will be confidence and teamwork," said Carter, who also noted the importance of endurance. "They each really have to zone in on their specific skills and placements in the routine. Everyone has to give 100 percent. If we don’t and second-guess anything, a stunt's timing is off, spacing is wrong, someone is not hitting the pyramid. So, you have to buy in completely and trust that everyone is doing the same."
East Rockingham has stayed locked in, too, with athletes focusing on perfecting their routine, limiting mistakes and putting forth their best effort Wednesday.
But, most importantly, Merica said she wants her team to enjoy the moment.
"The key for our best performance is to relax and have fun," Merica said. "We practice a lot and know the routine inside and out. If we stay focused and have fun, we should be OK. Our ultimate goal when stepping on the mat Wednesday is to perform a crisp, clean, fun routine and making our fans and school proud."
That's certainly the case for all of the teams competing in the regional competition. But with two state spots on the line, competitive juices are flowing.
"While I could say we want to have fun and perform a solid routine — yes, we do — but the goal is to finish 2021 the way we wish we would have started," Carter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.