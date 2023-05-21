ELKTON — Facing an unfamiliar opponent for the first time this season, first-year East Rockingham head coach Michelle Hatton admitted there were some unknowns about her team’s response.
It turns out the Eagles were just fine in a 5-0 rout of Stuarts Draft in the Region 2B girls tennis semifinals on Thursday in Elkton. With the win, East Rock clinched a berth in the upcoming Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament and will face Central in the regional title match.
“We didn’t know what to expect coming into today’s game, never having played Stuarts Draft this year, but we have been putting in the work at practice and were mentally prepared,” Hatton said.
Junior standout Ellen Waag earned a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles for the Eagles, while sophomore Loren Dinkel won 6-1, 6-0 at the No. 2 spot, junior Kate Simpkins earned a 6-0, 6-2 victory at No. 3, junior Olivia Rhodes was victorious by a 6-4, 6-0 score at No. 4 and senior Dannia Gomez Ibarra won 6-3, 6-4 at the No. 5 spot. Kaylee Hatton, a sophomore, was ahead 4-1 in the second set after winning the first one 6-2 in the No. 6 match before Gomez Ibarr’s win clinched the team victory.
“I’m extremely proud of how well the girls played yesterday,” Michelle Hatton said about the win.
East Rock (13-5) will face the Falcons in the regional title match in Woodstock on Wednesday. The two teams split the regular-season series, with each team earning a 6-3 win at home, respectively.
“They did their job in allowing us to punch our ticket to the state tournament,” Michelle Hatton said. “For now, though, we are focused on the upcoming match against Central for a regional final.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.