ELKTON — It's a look Carey Keyes refers to often when his standout player, Tyler Nickel, has a big game and it was on full display Friday evening in Elkton.
Nickel, a 6-foot-8 wing that's headed to the University of North Carolina next season, came out hot with 30 first-half points as top-seeded East Rockingham jumped out to a 24-point lead by half and never looked back en route to a 74-54 win over Madison County in the Region 2B boys basketball semifinals at ERHS.
"You could tell he had that look in his eye before the game," Keyes said. "He made great reads in the second half. I thought we shared the ball really well.”
After a tight battle just a week ago in the Bull Run District tournament, the Eagles put the Mountaineers away early on Friday with a dominant first half.
Nickel, who struggled in the last meeting against Madison, did a little bit of everything with a couple of high-flying dunks mixed in with some deep 3s.
The East Rock senior finished with 41 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
After breaking the Virginia High School League's all-time career scoring record in a quarterfinal win over Strasburg, Nickel said Friday allowed the entire Eagles squad to focus on what it took to come out with another postseason victory.
“Even as far as everyone watching, there was no focus on one individual accolade or whatever the case may be," Nickel said. "We came out, focused on our thing, locked in on the defensive end and did a lot of different things because there wasn’t any outside noise on one specific thing. Maybe that’s what it had to do with? I don’t know, but that’s the most locked in we’ve been all year.”
After scoring 30 of East Rock's 44 points in the first half, he assisted on four consecutive plays in the third quarter alone as players like Jayden Hicks (eight points), Ryan Williams (seven points, four rebounds and three steals), Cooper Keyes (five points, four rebounds and five asissts), George Austin III (six points and three assists) and Zachary Joyner (six points) started to contribute.
“That’s huge for us. We’ve seen just about every defense people can throw at this point," said Nickel, who also had five blocks. "Being able to go in and try to make a play and when they take me away, I feel confident in these guys to go get a bucket. They showed exactly why we’re such a dangerous team.”
The victory marked the 11th straight win for East Rockingham (23-4).
“We had a lot of pressure on us tonight," Carey Keyes said about facing Madison. "I was really proud of how locked in we were. We knew what this game meant — getting another chance at a regional championship, getting a state berth for the fourth year in a row. That’s important to us, important to our program.”
Now, the Eagles will get another familiar foe in Central, which defeated Buckingham County 60-34 in the other regional semifinal on Friday, in the Region 2B title game tonight at 6 p.m. at Spotswood High School.
East Rock also clinched its fourth straight trip to the state tournament
“It means everything," Nickels aid. "It’s not just a one-year thing where one team was really good. It’s a program standard now.”
On Friday night, well before tip-off, Keyes saw that unique look in Nickel's eye.
Now just four wins away from a state title, he hopes it sticks around a bit longer.
"I felt confident coming in," Keyes said. "We made a couple of tweaks and saw some things on film we could exploit. He was locked in. It was just one of those nights."
Madison County 9 11 21 13 — 54
East Rockingham 19 25 24 6 — 74
MADISON COUNTY (54) — Taylor 2 0-0 4, D. Breeden 2 1-2 5, Jarrell 4 0-2 10, B. Breeden 7 1-2 17, Fox 4 0-0 8, McLearen 0 0-0 0, Dobyns 0 0-0 0, Yates 0 0-0 0, Hall 0 0-0 0, Davidson 0 0-0 0, Fincham 5 0-0 10. Totals 19 2-6 54.
EAST ROCKINGHAM (74) — Williams 2 3-4 7, Austin III 3 0-0 6, Keyes 1 2-3 5, Nickel 14 7-8 41, Shifflett 0 0-1 0, Landes 0 1-2 1, Joyner 3 0-0 6, Hicks 3 2-4 8. Totals 26 15-22 74.
3-Point Goals — Madison County 4 (Jarrell 2, B. Breeden 2), East Rockingham 7 (Nickel 6, Keyes).
