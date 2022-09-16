ELKTON — It was a war between Luray and East Rockingham in Elkton on Thursday.
The Eagles fought tooth and nail and went to five sets to claim a 23-25, 25-19, 25-15, 24-26, 15-8 Bull Run District victory over the Bulldogs in prep volleyball action at home.
Sophomore Alliyah McNair led East Rockingham in kills with 17 and also put up seven blocks.
“Every time we play teams like this, it’s going to be a fight, no matter what the set is,” ERHS head coach Jonathan Williams said. “You got to expect a team like Luray — and teams that we play every week — to continue to fight and scrap.”
The Bulldogs got out to an early 3-0 lead in the opening set before the Eagles charged back and kept it a back-and-forth contest early. Luray led by as many as six as East Rock struggled to keep the ball in-bounds.
The Eagles rallied to get within one, but it wouldn’t be enough as senior Claudia Cave notched the last score for the win.
“They’re a really strong team and they’re able to scatter the ball around to their players,” junior Kate Simpkins said. “All of their players can hit it, they can aim and they’re just good players all around.”
East Rock held a steady lead throughout set two, leading by as many as six. The Bulldogs got within two at one point, but a few late kills from McNair and Simpkins kept them at bay. Simpkins drilled the last kill to tie the series.
The Bulldogs seemingly fell apart in set three. The Eagles took the early lead and never looked back, getting up by as many as 13. McNair, Simpkins and freshman Nora Fox all racked up multiple kills in the set and seemingly had the Bulldogs on their heels.
“It gives me hope that I know that they can play high-level volleyball when they want to and when they want to put everything together,” Williams said. “That set was a good reflection of that.”
The Eagles got out to another early lead in set four with Fox, McNair and junior Carolina Vega Marmolejos contributing with kills. East Rock led 16-9 at the first timeout but the Bulldogs rallied to cut the deficit to 21-19 at the second timeout. The Bulldogs took the lead by one courtesy of a few East Rock mishaps.
After back-to-back out of bounds serves, the set was tied at 24. Seniors Lindsay Bly and Jaidlyn McClung came up big for the Bulldogs and slammed the last two kills to tie the match at two.
Simpkins said she believes the team got a little overconfident after going up 2-1.
“We just made more mistakes and let up a little bit, so we had to come back stronger the next set,” Simpkins said.
The Eagles took off in set five and sealed the deal with a 15-8 win.
Williams said his team is resilient and has short memories, which helps them win matches.
“We always talk in practice about having the memory of a goldfish,” Williams said. “Forget everything that happened before and you move on to the next point. That’s the way you move these matches forward and that’s how you win them.”
The Bulldogs (5-3, 2-3 Bull Run) were led by McClung in kills with 17 while Bly had 12. Sophomore Caydence Cave had 29 assists and tallied 13 digs.
Senior setter Madelyn Williams led the Eagles (8-5, 5-1 bull Run) with 38 assists and reached a career milestone this week when she notched her 1,500th career assist.
Madelyn Williams said the achievement means everything to her because it was her goal since she started playing.
“Reaching it in the two years I’ve been here has been huge,” Williams said. “I want to thank my team for that because I couldn’t do it without them and they just mean everything to me.”
Jonathan Williams was super proud of her daughter’s achievement and said that he’s always trained her as a setter.
As a coach, he knows she’s been a leader on her team — whether it was at East Rockingham the past two years or at Spotswood to start her career.
“She’s worked her butt off for something like that and we’re still tallying,” Williams said. “It makes me a proud dad to be able to see something like that happen.”
