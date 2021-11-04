ELKTON — Jonathan Williams chuckled a bit before exposing the reality of the situation.
As his players gathered to his left in celebration, the first-year East Rockingham coach rejoiced privately.
“I didn’t expect to be here,” Williams said with a laugh. “We wanted to be here, really wanted to be here. These girls set high goals. But, realistically, I was like, ‘I don’t know.’”
The Eagles continued what has turned into a special season on Thursday with a 25-9, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21 victory over Madison County in the Region 2B volleyball semifinals in front of a raucous crowd in Elkton.
With the win, East Rock earned its second trip to the Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament in three seasons.
“It feels amazing to have this opportunity and to play in such a big game,” said East Rockingham senior middle hitter Bre Dofflemyer, who finished with 10 digs in the victory.
The Eagles came out strong on Thursday, having little trouble in the first two sets.
And despite giving up a late lead that allowed Madison to win the third, East Rock didn’t waver.
“They’re a good team,” Williams said. “When you play Madison, you have to know everything is coming back at you. They snuck away with that set, but we came back sharp in the fourth.”
That fourth set was impressive as the Eagles used timely hitting and sound defense to cruise.
Once the final kill was slapped down to clinch the match, the ERHS home crowd erupted.
“We did really good in the first two [sets],” Dofflemyer said. “In the third, we got a little down, a little ahead of ourselves. We had low energy. In the fourth, though, we fought how we know how.”
Margo Fox led East Rock (21-7) with 20 kills and 14 digs while Kate Simpkins had 20 kills and 10 digs. Alliyah McNair added 11 kills, Madelyn Williams dished out 52 assists and Sarah Smith added 15 digs of her own.
“It was incredible — talking, communicating,” Fox said. “It’s what we’ve been working on in practice. We’re doing great. At the beginning, we didn’t know what was going to happen going in. We had a new coach, new players coming up, freshmen on varsity. It’s incredible to even be here.”
The Eagles will travel to top-seeded Central — a four-set winner over Clarke County on Thursday and a team that East Rock has defeated twice — for the regional championship Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
But before ERHS prepares for its third meeting with the Falcons this season, Williams couldn’t help but chuckle at the unexpected situation him and his talented squad now find themselves in.
“It means the world to take this team to the state quarterfinals,” Williams said. “It’s just insane.”
