SALEM — Jonathan Williams was short, and succinct, while reflecting on his team.
“That’s all these girls ever do is fight,” Williams said. “They never give up, never quit.”
Glenvar swept East Rockingham 25-18, 25-11, 25-18 in the Virginia High School League Class 2 volleyball state championship at the Salem Civic Center on Saturday.
With the impressive sweep that took less than 90 minutes to complete, the Highlanders won their 38th straight match, dating back to last year, and earned their second consecutive state title.
But despite the lopsided result on the scoreboard, the Eagles actually put up a solid fight.
“The result isn’t always perfect and it isn’t always what we want necessarily, but these girls have more grit, determination and fight than any team I’ve ever coached,” said Williams, who is in his second season as the head coach for East Rock. “Even if you don’t win a match, it doesn’t mean you don’t walk out of the gym with your heads high.”
Against Glenvar, which finished the season 26-0 overall, the Eagles hung around most of the match — outside of a lopsided second set — but never could get over the hump.
The Highlanders jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first set and East Rockingham never got closer than two. Glenvar then dominated the second set and although the Eagles did take a 14-13 lead in the third set, the Highlanders closed on a 12-5 run to finish off the sweep.
“They had a great serve-receive and when they had a good set, they were able to slam it down on us,” East Rockingham junior outside hitter Kate Simpkins said. “I just think we weren’t prepared for that. We just weren’t on tonight. We just weren’t on our ‘A’ game.”
The result was never in question as the depth of Glenvar overpowered the Eagles, but the effort by the underdogs was impressive despite what the scoreboard ultimately said.
Madelyn Williams, the team’s senior setter and the daughter of Jonathan, finished with 23 assists and four digs in her final high school game while Bria Berriochoa, another senior for the team that returned this year after a season away, led the team with 11 digs on the day.
Simpkins finished with a near double-double of nine kills and nine digs while Alliyah McNair, a sophomore, had seven kills, six digs and a pair of blocks, Carolina Vega Marmolejos added five kills and a team-high four blocks and freshman Nora Fox chipped in with four kills.
“They were definitely a solid all-around team,” Jonathan Williams said about Glenvar. “They attack well, run a solid offense. Obviously, they’re the better team today. You almost have to play perfect volleyball to beat a team like that. If you can’t do that, it’s tough to win.”
The Highlanders had multiple weapons capable of putting down powerful kills and despite a strong defensive effort by East Rock (25-7), which had won 22 of its last 23 entering the match, it just wasn’t enough against a team that had valuable experience on the big stage.
“It’s difficult,” said Berriochoa, who has thrived as a libero this season with her willingness to put her body on the line defensively. “I was just sitting there waiting for them like, ‘Which way is it going to go? How fast is it going to be?’ I just went for it, but hats off to them for having so many people that can do that. It’s hard to find that many people like that.”
One look at the scoreboard would indicate the Eagles were blown away on Saturday.
But in reality, East Rock showed fight against the state’s only unbeaten squad.
And for their second-year head coach, that came as no surprise at all.
“You live to fight another day and they can wake up tomorrow and say, ‘Hey, I just played for a state championship and I gave it everything I’ve got,’” Williams said. “It didn’t work out for us today, but it was a good match and that’s what we fight for all year.”
