ELKTON — If East Rockingham head coach Jordan Biller knows anything about his team, it's that they never quit.
After trailing by as many as four, the Eagles mounted a four-run fifth inning to take the lead and held on to claim a 7-5 non-district baseball win over county foe Broadway on Thursday at ERHS, avenging their only loss of the season.
"It doesn't matter how far we get down," Biller said. "My guys will stay hungry, they will stay in it, and they let that fifth inning be the rally. They stayed committed, they trusted our process, they knew we were never out of the game. That was the difference maker for our team."
The Gobblers hold claim to the one blemish on East Rock's record this year, and while Biller said his team never tries to look ahead, Thursday was an exception.
"This is one that once it was our turn to get Broadway again, we wanted it," Biller said. "We wanted to see them again, we wanted to try to prove that we're here. We're here to play, we're here to compete, we're here to fight, and I think the boys did a great job of that."
Sophomore third baseman Grason Shifflett notched three hits and drove in two runs for East Rock on Thursday.
Shifflett attested to the team's mindset of never giving up.
"This team doesn't have any quit to them at all," Shifflett said. "After that tough loss [to Broadway earlier in the season], we were all hungry for this game."
There was no doubt in William Eppard's mind that they could come back and win after going down by four. The standout sophomore first baseman contributed two hits and drove in a run for ERHS.
Eppard felt it was a matter of adjusting to Broadway's pitching, hence why they were off to a slow start at the plate.
"We don't see a lefty that much," Eppard said. "We just made an adjustment and we started playing our baseball."
Sophomore right fielder Bentley Hensley and senior center fielder Ben Dinkel nabbed two hits and an RBI each for East Rock. Broadway sophomore catcher Sy Crider put up three hits, two being doubles, and an RBI for Broadway.
Wyatt Baker, a senior, earned the win for East Rock, throwing the last four innings and fanning five strikeouts. Senior Hunter Deavers took the loss for Broadway with four strikeouts after 4.2 innings pitched.
Broadway head coach George Laase said his team needed to do a better job of making routine plays, but took nothing away from the team Biller has helped grow this year.
"It's tough, because we know what we're capable of," Laase said. "We also know East Rock is the team they are this year, and they're going to play hard all the way until the last out. … That's a really good baseball team that has a lot of confidence, a lot of spirit, and they're playing the game the right way."
Laase said what some might need help understanding is they're high school athletes, and they're going to make mistakes. He added that their coaching staff is trying to teach the team how to overcome setbacks because, in life, one needs to learn how to persevere.
"We want to grow from this opportunity," Laase said. "We don't want to just get bitter from it. We'll come back out and play our game."
The Gobblers (10-5, 3-1 Valley) host Turner Ashby on Tuesday in Valley District play, while the Eagles (13-1, 10-0 Bull Run) host rival Luray that evening in Bull Run District action in Elkton.
After their season-opening win against Spotswood, Biller said they were planning to change the culture of East Rock baseball. Nearly two months later, the mindset is still the same.
As their breakout season continues, Biller said practices are focused on getting his guys to fight for each other and do what's best for the team.
"They want every single person to be successful," Biller said. "They're really buying into that philosophy, and when you buy into a philosophy like that, that's what creates big wins and big seasons — like what we're going through right now."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.