BROADWAY — During the team meeting at the beginning of the season, East Rockingham head coach Jacob Hensley knew his players wanted to buy into what they wanted to accomplish based on their early approach.
"All these kids work really hard," Hensley said. "After practice, they'll stay until dark and work on things they need to work on."
That work paid off in Wednesday's non-district match against Broadway, as the Eagles earned an 8-1 win despite missing two starters.
"I preach to them 'the next man up' and to have that mentality," Hensley said. "They took it on the chin and played really well."
Tanner Fulk was the sole winner for Broadway, taking a 8-3 singles win over Will Lucas.
East Rock junior Caden Massa won his singles match over DJ Oscar 8-1, while Jackson Secrist and Unilemic Chen picked up 8-0 single victories over their respective Broadway opponents in Joseph Driver and Aaron Manetta. Jesse Life and Saad Shahzad took 8-5 singles wins over the Gobblers' Bradee Crider and Samuel Post, respectively.
Life, Shahzad, and Secrist were the ones that impressed Hensley in the season-opening victory, as he noted they're all new to tennis.
"They played really well and had really good poise in both singles and doubles matches," Hensley said. "They're only going to continue to progress as the year goes on."
Lucas and Massa were victorious in the doubles matches over Fulk and Post by a score of 8-1. Secrist and Chen defeated Oscar and Crider 8-3, while Life and Shahzad took an 8-0 win over Driver and Manetta.
East Rock (1-0) returns to action March 23 for a rivalry match at home against Spotswood, while the Gobblers (0-2) will take on non-district opponent Warren County on Friday in Front Royal.
Due to spring break, BHS head coach Riley Kingsley said they had multiple players out. Despite the loss, he was happy with his team's effort and was pleased to see improvement amongst the younger guys.
"They're getting their feet wet for the first time and getting into the matches," Kingsley said. "The score may not reflect it, but they've improved a lot in the last three weeks from when we started. It was good to see that as a coach."
