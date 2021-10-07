ELKTON — As the ball came down off the palms of freshman Alliyah McNair and past a Central defender, a roar erupted from the East Rockingham bench.
There were a number of reasons for excitement around Thursday’s match against Central, but perhaps bouncing back from a lackluster performance earlier in the week was the most important for a team that takes pride in its play.
“It’s night and day, completely night and day,” Eagles first-year volleyball coach Jonathan Williams said. “They all rallied as a team after a pretty tough loss [to Page County on the road] on Tuesday. These girls came back and changed their game, changed their mindset. They rallied hard as a team tonight.”
East Rockingham defeated the rival Falcons 25-20, 25-22, 22-25, 28-26 in a Bull Run District thriller in front of a rowdy crowd in Elkton on Thursday.
The Eagles completed a regular-season series sweep of Central with the victory, but the Falcons actually entered the match in first place with just one district loss after East Rock fell to Page earlier this week. Now, the Eagles and Central both have two district losses but ERHS holds the tiebreaker by two games.
“It meant so much to us, especially after coming off that really devastating loss,” said East Rockingham setter Madelyn Williams, who dished out 48 assists in the win. “It brought us together as a team. I can already feel it. We really came together and got our stuff together. We talked more tonight, were more of a team, trusted each other more. We were just more of a team tonight.”
The Falcons hadn’t lost another match this season since losing to the Eagles previously in Woodstock. A slow start on Thursday held them back again.
“To be honest, our first two sets started off slow,” Central coach Ashlie Clar said. “We weren’t blocking well. We came to play in the third and fourth set and it just didn’t go our way. … I hope to see them in the playoffs. They’re a very, very good team. We just have to play more consistent when we play them.”
1 of 15
East Rockingham vs. Central Volleyball
East Rockingham's Sarah Smith digs into a serve from Central.
East Rockingham's Sarah Smith digs into a serve from Central.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Central Volleyball
Central's Peyton DiNardo takes a shot over East Rockingham's Madelyn Williams.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Central Volleyball
East Rockingham's Alliyah McNair takes a shot on Central's Emily Funkhouser.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Central Volleyball
Central's Peyton DiNardo dives at a shot from East Rockingham.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Central Volleyball
East Rockingham's Kate Simpkins takes a shot on Central's Keeyarra Dodson-Perez.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Central Volleyball
East Rockingham head coach Jonathan Williams watches his team from their bench.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Central Volleyball
East Rockingham’s Margo Fox tips the ball over the net against Central’s Keeyarra Dodson-Perez.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Central Volleyball
East Rockingham's Olivia Lam fires a shot past Central's Ella Toothman.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Central Volleyball
Central's Viliane Luyando Disdier digs into a shot from East Rockingham.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Central Volleyball
East Rockingham's Margo Fox takes a shot against Central's Bailey Sheetz.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Central Volleyball
Central's Peyton DiNardo takes a shot on East Rockingham's Bre Dofflemyer, left, and Madelyn Williams.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Central Volleyball
Central head coach Ashlie Clar cheers on her team from their bench.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Central Volleyball
East Rockingham's Bre Dofflemyer tries to block a shot from Central's Erika Hutton.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Central Volleyball
East Rockingham's Kate Simpkins takes a shot on Central's Bailey Sheetz.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
East Rockingham vs. Central Volleyball
East Rockingham celebrates after scoring on Central.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Peyton DiNardo had 10 kills and four aces for the Falcons (13-2, 9-2 Bull Run) while Ella Toothman added seven kills and four aces. Erika Hutton had 16 assists for Central while Bailey Sheetz dished out 17. Also chipping in during the loss was Bailey Spiggle, who finished with 14 digs defensively.
“They’re well-coached and have a lot of talent,” Jonathan Williams said. “From top to bottom, they’re a great team. For us to get two wins, it gives us confidence to know we can hang with them but also makes them know in the back of their minds they can beat a team like that. They know what it takes.”
Margo Fox led the Eagles (12-6, 10-2 Bull Run) with 21 kills and 13 digs while Sarah Smith added 20 digs and McNair finished with 12 kills, two aces and three blocks — none bigger than the one to end the match. Bre Dofflemyer added eight kills for East Rockingham, which bounced back ideally.
“It felt amazing,” Fox said. “We really worked as a team. We had to come together as a team to communicate, work out the kinks and just talk to each other.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.