ELKTON — After defeating rival Spotswood on opening day, East Rockingham head coach Jordan Biller stated what this season was about for their program.
“We’re trying to change the culture,” Biller said. “We’re trying to have a winning culture where every single day, we come out and compete in practice and compete in games.”
The second-seeded Eagles have certainly lived up to those expectations this year, and their crowning moment was Wednesday when they punched their ticket to the Region 2B finals and clinched a spot in the state tournament — defeating seventh-seeded Stuarts Draft 10-5 at ERHS.
“It’s all about the kids and how much they’ve bought in,” Biller said postgame. “They’ve really wanted to win baseball games, they’ve wanted to build a winning culture, and a culture that’s surrounded with hard work, grit, and determination. They’ve done a tremendous job of that, so to watch it unfold, that’s what you live for as a baseball coach.”
Biller said it means a ton to return to the regional finals, considering they had a five-win season and went home in the quarterfinal round a year prior, and to turn things around and make it as far as they have is a testament to their hard work and determination.
“It’s all credit to these guys,” Biller said. “Everything they’ve worked for [and] everything they’ve grinded for, it’s all about them.”
The Eagles capitalized on every opportunity that presented itself Wednesday, not the least being Ryan Williams tripling and rounding the bases after a wild throw.
“It was amazing,” Williams said. “I didn’t think I was going to get it. … I saw the ball and saw nobody on third, and I just went home.”
The Cougars committed six errors in the field, and Biller attests to his team’s aggressiveness at the plate and in baserunning.
“They don’t normally make a lot of errors,” Biller said. “We put pressure on them, and when you put pressure on teams, it’s all about who’s going to be the better team that night.”
Wyatt Baker contributed two hits for East Rock and tossed 2.2 innings on the mound, striking out four. Baker also nabbed a stolen base and said the team’s ability to adapt and aggressively run bases is vital for them.
“Everybody’s really smart on the basepath, so it makes it a really competitive game,” Baker said.
Baker stepped on the mound in a pinch, as the Cougars had mounted two runs with one out. Luckily for East Rock, Baker got his team out of the jam.
Baker credits his mental toughness of blocking the situation and throwing strikes and his defense for making plays behind him.
“Every now and then, we have a little slip-up, but we always fix it,” Baker said. “The mentality is always the next play, the ball’s coming to you the next play.”
Ryan Wright also tripled for East Rock (21-4), while Grason Shifflett notched a hit and two RBIs. Bentley Hensley closed the game on the mound and tallied a hit and two RBIs at the plate. Stuarts Draft’s Landon Lunsford racked up three hits and four RBIs.
The Eagles’ culture-building year lives another day as they’ll look to claim the Region 2B title. Williams feels not many thought they could reach the heights they’ve attained this year, but they’ve kept their heads down and put together a quality season.
Williams added that they’ll be ready for anybody that steps on the field against them.
“We’re tremendously motivated,” Williams said. “We’re going to come out here and practice for anybody. … We’ll give them a run for their money, and hopefully, we come out on top.”
