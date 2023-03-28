Freshman Brandy Cabrera scored twice and senior Chernoh Jalloh, senior Isaac Frye and sophomore Jose Cortez added one apiece as East Rockingham earned its first win with a 5-2 Bull Run District boys soccer victory over Luray on Monday in Elkton.
Frye also dished out two assists for the Eagles (1-1-1, 1-1-1 Bull Run) in the victory, while junior Christian Nicholson and junior Riley Ziegler each finished with one apiece in the home win.
For the Bulldogs, who have dropped two straight in league play, seniors Connor Cubbage and Noah Lawson each scored a goal.
East Rock is now off until April 4, when it hosts district foe Rappahannock County, while Luray (1-2, 1-2 Bull Run) was right back in action Tuesday with a home game against Strasburg.
