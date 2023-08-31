WOODSTOCK — Folks outside the program were introduced to Parker Siever last week.
But for those in Elkton, working around the East Rockingham football team throughout the offseason and over the past month during preseason camp, they’re aware of who he was.
“I hate to say it’s what we expected of him, but that’s what Parker showed he was capable of all offseason and through the fall,” ERHS head coach Drew Spitzer said. “I was thrilled.”
Siever, a 5-foot-9, 152-pound freshman, made the start under center for the Eagles last week in a 28-14 win over Luray and looked the part of a poised veteran on the field.
Whether it was a pair of touchdown passes to Xavia Brown, a rushing touchdown he made happen on his own or drawing the LHS defense offsides with a snap count, Siever shined.
And as the Eagles head to Woodstock on Friday to take on one of the area’s best teams in Central at 7 p.m., there’s no doubt that another stiff challenge awaits the signal-caller.
“I think it’s a big opportunity,” Spitzer said. “Central has definitely a measuring stick over the last couple of years. Their game against Riverheads last week was basically what we knew it would be. It’s two teams who will pound on you and Central came away with a big win. We played a physical game at Luray last week, and we know this one will be, too. It’s a good chance to see if we’ve taken the steps we hope we have as a football team. It’s a tough place to play and it’s a good early-season challenge for us to see where we stack up.”
The Falcons are coming off a thrilling 8-7 win over seven-time Virginia High School League Class 1 defending state champion Riverheads — just the second regular-season loss for the Gladiators since 2018 — and reached the Class 2 state title game themselves a year ago.
In the win, 6-foot, 165-pound senior running back Davon Ridgley, who finished with 18 carries for 79 yards, scored that fourth-quarter touchdown, while 5-foot-9, 215-pound senior bruiser Tyler Forbes had 19 carries for 81 yards and the two-point conversion.
"Number one, no hangover from the first game," Central head coach Mike Yew told the Northern Virginia Daily. "We've got to be mentally ready. [Riverheads] lost five times in seven years. It was a big deal. It's the best winning franchise from Winchester to Roanoke. That's not to step on anybody's toes. You don't win that many titles and dominate for that long and not be a recognizable high school football team from Winchester to Roanoke."
The battle with the Gladiators was a physical one, with both defenses shining throughout.
But facing an East Rockingham team that doesn’t mind putting the ball through the air with Siever’s arm or running behind the likes of Bentley Hensley and Ryan Dean, the Falcons are aware that it will be a much different type of challenge for their stout defense this week.
"You got to be disciplined," Yew said about the Eagles. "When they motion you got to make sure we got people in the right place. A lot of times teams motion to try to get an advantage. So no matter what they do you got to stay balanced on our defense."
Siever’s night was solid in the Week 1 win, going 8-of-15 passing for 151 yards, two scores, and an interception that bounced off of his receiver’s chest before being picked.
But he also established a favorite target as Xavia Brown had a massive night, catching three passes for 120 yards and a score, while guys like Damien Durrette and Blake Morris, both big-time receivers in their own right, made other plays throughout the night for East Rock.
“Luray isn’t in the straight, double-tight T team anymore,” Spitzer said. “We saw a lot of foot-to-foot I formation last week, downhill running. That’s a lot of what Central does. Central has a couple of really good backs and big dudes, so it definitely helped us get in a mindset of between-the-tackle football. We know what Yew likes to do, and he isn’t hiding it from anybody. So it was nice getting in there [against Luray] and trying to be physical.”
Many were surprised to see the freshman behind center last week in the Eagles’ opener.
But by the end of the evening at Bulldog Field, the first-year standout was well-established.
Now, as East Rock prepares for an even bigger challenge this week against perhaps the Shenandoah Valley’s top team, he has a chance for an even bigger introduction once again.
“I feel great,” Spitzer said. “Parker did exactly what we asked him to do. All summer, we were preaching that if we’re going to throw the football, we just have to give our guys a chance to catch it and be smart with the football. … He didn’t make mistakes. He protected the ball. For a kid making his first varsity start, I was very pleased.”
