BERRYVILLE — With the reigning Bull Run District Offensive Player of the Year and a third-year starting quarterback on the roster, Clarke County football coach Casey Childs has ample reason to be excited about his offensive backfield.
The Eagles — who return just three starters on offense and defense — don’t have any returning starters on their offensive line. From the sound of it, the players on the line could have what it takes to keep the Eagles’ streak of 15 straight years averaging at least 200 rushing yards per game going.
But it’s going to take work.
“We’ve got to get better and better up front with each and every practice and game, because we’re so young there and inexperienced there,” Chils said.. “But these kids are going to be really good up front. Right now, it’s just trying to get these kids the experience they need to get up to speed. I think [a preseason scrimmage against Jefferson (W.Va.)] was a step in the right direction to get those kids ready to go for when the Friday night lights come on.”
The defending Bull Run District champion Eagles are coming off a season in which they went 10-2 overal and advanced to the Region 2B semifinals, where Clarke County lost 33-3 to Stuarts Draft.
The Eagles’ offensive line will consist of guards Alofi Sake and Siosaia Tuivailala, sophomore center Wyatt Allder and junior tackles Matthew Tapscott and Patrick Whalen.
“We’re expecting big things out of both of those kids,” he said. “They’re a lot more comfortable, and they’re fun to watch.
Clarke County does return a starting tight end to help with the blocking in senior Kyler McKenzie. After starring on defense last year, sophomore Carson Chinn will take on an expanded role this year and will start at the other tight end spot. The 6-foot Chinn has added 35 pounds from last year and now weighs 205 pounds, and he caught a TD pass in the scrimmage against Jefferson.
Clarke County certainly has some athletes who are capable of taking advantage of good blocking.
Senior Kyler Darlington earned top offensive honors from the Bull Run and was named first-team All-Region 2B after rushing 191 times for 1,292 yards and 15 TDs. Darlington is one of just six seniors on a 38-player roster.
Senior quarterback Matt Sipe earned All-Region 2B Second Team All-Purpose honors after rushing 75 times for 463 yards and four TDs and throwing for 356 yards, five TDs and three interceptions.
The backfield will also feature junior Carson Rutherford at wingback. Junior Will Booker and sophomore Wyatt Palmer will also see time at wingback.
Senior Tyler Sansom will be the blocking back in the Eagles’ single-wing attack.
“The maturity level of [Darlington and Sipe] is big for us,” Childs said. “We’re expecting a lot out of those two, for sure. And then hopefully [the other guys in the backfield] can hopefully feed off them as well and start making big plays in our offense.”
One of the Eagles wingbacks last year was Cordell Broy, an all-around star who was the Bull Run District Defensive Player of the Year and First Team Class 2 All-State as a defensive back and Second Team All-State as a punt returner.
Even without Broy and the rest of last year’s senior class, Clarke County still has some big-time playmakers on defense.
Two of the Eagles’ returning starters are linebackers. Chinn ranked fourth in the area with 109 tackles and earned Second Team All-Region 2B honors. Darlington recorded 47 tackles to rank fourth on the team. They will be joined by Palmer.
Chinn not only got bigger and stronger, but he tested himself by going to camps at Virginia Tech and James Madison this summer.
“[Chinn’s] a quick learner, and he was making all the calls on defense last year and making a lot of the automatic checks, and he’ll do the same thing this year,” Childs said. “He put on good weight, and he packs a punch when he’s in there filling [gaps].
“Having Carson and Kyler back at linebacker is tremendous for us because of their experience, and Wyatt Palmer is athletic and flies around and does a great job of getting to the football.”
At cornerback, Booker highlights the secondary. He was a first-team All-Region 2B selection last year who had 45 tackles, 12 passes defensed, four interceptions, and caused three fumbles. Joining him in the defensive backfield are Sipe at cornerback and sophomore Wilson Taylor at safety. Rutherford and Sansom will also play when the Eagles need extra defensive backs on the field.
The defensive line will feature sophomore Sam Goode and McKenzie on the ends, and Tuivilala will also see time at end. On the inside of Clarke County’s TNT front, Sake and Tapscott will play the tackle spots and Whalen will line up on the nose. Childs was particularly impressed by Sake and Tapscott during the scrimmage.
Childs said the scrimmage against Jefferson was a good sign overall for the team.
“[The Cougars] are big and athletic, but I thought we did a great job of flying around,” Childs said. “I thought we made plays and I thought we played really, really hard. I know the coaching staff was pleased with the effort that we got.”
Though Broy is a big loss as a returner for special teams, Clarke County still has one of the district’s top special teams weapons. Senior Chris LeBlanc earned first-team All-Region honors last year as both a kicker and punter.
“He was tremendous last year, and he had a 38-yard field goal against Jefferson that would have been good from 50,” Childs said. “Anytime you have a kid like that back there you’re pretty confident in going for a field goal, or getting yourself out of trouble with a punt.”
Clarke County’s Bull Run District opener is Sept. 16 against defending Region 2B champion Central, and its Homecoming game will be Oct. 14 against Meridian, the only team to defeat the Eagles in the regular season last year. All four of Clarke County’s non-district games will come against schools in larger classifications. In addition to games against Class 3 Warren County and Meridian, the Eagles will travel to Class 4 Lightridge on Sept. 30 (a replacement opponent for Mountain View, which is not playing a Bull Run District schedule this year) and host Class 3 Skyline on Thursday, Sept. 8.
The game against the Hawks was a late change as a result of Manassas Park deciding to cancel its season due to small participation numbers. Skyline was also scheduled to travel to Manassas Park. Clarke County was looking at playing six road games this year as a result of dropping Mountain View from the schedule, and now the Eagles will have five home and five road contests.
“It was pure luck we were able to get that fifth home game,” Childs said. “I’m happy for our kids, too. Anytime you get a chance to play at home is always special, especially for your seniors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.