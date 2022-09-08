When first-year East Rockingham head coach Drew Spitzer turns on the film of Central, it's just different.
"We know Central is the defending regional champion and they haven't allowed a point this year," Spitzer said. "They play with a swagger and confidence that is apparent on film. They get after you and play with tremendous effort. We will certainly need to match that."
The Eagles are hitting the road to Woodstock to take on the Falcons in a Bull Run District clash Friday at 7 p.m.
And after earning its first win of the season with a 51-22 rout of Rock Ridge at home last week, Spitzer and the East Rockingham program are feeling much more confident heading into a big-time Week 3 matchup.
"It's always easier to come to practice on Monday after a win," Spitzer said earlier this week. "I think our guys understood how important getting Week 1 out of their minds was and they responded. We had a good day on Monday and we still stress getting better every day. We have to be better than last week to win this week. Our guys know that and we've set our bar high. I think they are going to respond well."
It's a unique matchup against Central, which won the Region 2B title and reached the Virginia High School League Class 2 state semifinals a year ago, as the Eagles pit a high-flying offense against a stingy defense.
The Falcons have not allowed a single point on the scoreboard, posting back-to-back shutouts to open the year for the first time since four straight back in 2018 and outscoring their opponents 75-0 thus far.
"We are getting a total team contribution," Falcons head coach Mike Yew said. "There's a lot of people touching the ball and our defense is playing really well as a unit. There's a lot of people flying around the ball."
Central's biggest focus will be slowing down East Rock quarterback Jakari Eaves, who leads the Bull Run District with 388 passing yards and has completed 23-of-45 passes for a league-best four touchdowns.
The weapons around Eaves are dangerous with Blake Morris, Ben Dinkel, Zachary Joyner and others stepping up as some of the top offensive weapons in the Bull Run. It showed in last week's convincing home win.
"I think we were more relaxed and comfortable this week, me included," Spitzer said. "We know we have potential to score in multiple ways. It was nice to see it all click and for our guys to hit their stride on Friday."
The Falcons are led defensively by junior linebacker Tyler Forbes, but the unit as a whole is experienced.
Offensively, though, Central is still a bit of a work in progress with several newcomers and although the team has managed to put up impressive numbers regardless, Yew said he sees a lot of potential in that group.
"At halftime of the Page [County] game, we made a few minor adjustments and things certainly improved," Yew said. "It is still a work in progress, but we are headed in the right direction."
Against Spotswood in Week 1, a slow start was difficult for the Eagles to overcome en route to a loss.
Last week, Spitzer said he was much more happy with the way his team jumped out front from the start.
"I liked the way we came out at the start of the game," Spitzer said. "We've had trouble in my time here getting started. If we can start fast, we're tough to handle. The first win was good to get in the books, having it at home was a plus. We have a tremendous support system here and getting the win here was huge."
Against the well-coached Falcons, there's no doubt East Rockingham will need to have a similar start.
The Falcons, despite losing some key pieces, look the part of another team with deep playoff potential.
"I think so," Yew said. "A lot of kids played from last year's team and they want to continue what we started. They are looking for their own identity but certainly are working hard."
When Spitzer looks at Central, he said it's pretty easy to give the program an identity.
The Falcons play fast and confident. Most importantly, the squad from Woodstock plays with a swagger.
And if the Eagles are going to pull off a statement-making upset, Spitzer said they must do the same.
"They're athletic enough to hurt you outside and they're physical enough to run right at you," Spitzer said. "They're a good football team and the Bull Run is going to have to come through Central."
