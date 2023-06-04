BUCKINGHAM — East Rockingham couldn’t return the regional hardware to Elkton on Friday.
The third-seeded Eagles struggled to find the timely hits they needed and couldn’t capitalize on opportunities to score, falling 3-1 on the road to top-seeded Buckingham County in the Region 2B baseball championship.
East Rock head coach Jordan Biller said it was tough not to come away with the region crown after winning their prior seven straight games. Biller said the ultimate outcome was a matter of not having the bats come alive at the right time with base runners on.
“Buckingham’s a really good team,” Biller said. “When you play really good teams, you have to convert 100 percent of the time. You’ve got to hit well, run well, field well [and] pitch well. The big thing where we came up short was we didn’t get that big hit when we really needed it.”
The Eagles went in the hole early as Buckingham put up two runs in the bottom frame of the first. First baseman Will Eppard scored East Rock’s sole run of the game off a wild pitch in the fourth. Yet, Buckingham took the run right back in the bottom half of the inning on an RBI single.
The Eagles had two runners on with one out in the top of the seventh, but a punchout and a flyout sent them home packing.
“It was just one of those games where nothing really fell our way,” Biller said. “It’s not a discredit to anybody, it’s just how it ended up working out.”
Center fielder Ben Dinkel contributed two hits for East Rock, while Eppard, Landon Bruce, left fielder Quinton Hensley, and designated hitter Grason Shifflett each notched a hit.
Bruce started on the mound for four innings and struck out three, while freshman Kayden Gibson and Bentley Hensley tossed an inning of relief.
The Eagles (21-5) take on Poquoson Tuesday in the first round of the Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament. Biller said the mindset is to wash away Friday’s win and focus on the task at hand.
The Eagles have overcome adversity throughout the season, such as avenging their loss against Broadway and evening the season series, as well as one point being 1-3 in their last four, but proceeding to win their next seven.
Biller is hopeful his guys will be able to bounce back heading into the first round of the state tournament.
“We’ve definitely dealt with these setbacks before,” Biller said. “One loss doesn’t define a team, and now, we’re going into the state tournament and everybody’s 0-0. Being able to use that feeling of having wished you won the game. … Our guys might be pretty hungry to win it, and I think that sets us up to make a big push.”
