WOODSTOCK — East Rockingham hung with Central for a half on Friday night.
However, the Falcons were too much in the second half.
Central rallied for a 42-21 Bull Run District victory over the Eagles in high school football action in Woodstock.
"Our kids played hard," East Rockingham first-year head coach Drew Spitzer said. "We came out strong in the first half. We had a couple big mistakes with the interception for a touchdown, the kickoff return for a touchdown. And we told our kids at halftime that Central was going to come out and keep doing what they do and that's what we did. And we didn't rise to meet them. And sometimes, that's just the way the game works."
East Rockingham led throughout much of the first half. They took a 7-0 lead on a 10-yard touchdown run by Damien Durrette with 5:18 left in the opening quarter.
Central responded with a 67-yard kickoff return by Cully Neese on the ensuing kickoff.
East Rockingham quarterback Jakari Eaves threw for 243 yards in the first half and connected with Blake Morris for a 79-yard touchdown with 4:45 left in the opening quarter.
Central tied the game at 14 on a 55-yard interception return by James Bland with 1:57 left in the first quarter.
Eaves connected with Zachary Joyner for a 34-yard touchdown with 8:48 left in the first half.
Central (3-0, 3-0 Bull Run) outscored East Rockingham (1-2, 0-1 Bull Run) 28-0 the rest of the way. Eaves went 14-for-35 for 309 yards on the night.
"We had big plays," Spitzer said. "We had some good stops on defense mixed in. I thought we played physical, which is our brand of football. We like to be a physical football team. And there's definitely some things that we definitely need to get back in there and work on."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.