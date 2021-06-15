The Buffalo Gap softball team scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning and coasted the rest of the way to defeat East Rockingham 10-0 in regional softball semifinal action on Tuesday.
"Our plan was to come out and jump on them early," said Bison head coach Darren Pultz. "At the plate, we didn't want to fall behind in the count. We wanted to be aggressive. We hit the ball well in that first inning and took a big lead."
East Rockingham entered the contest riding a five-game winning streak. But the host Bison took command early, scoring six runs in its first at-bat and that was more than enough for ace Katherine Alger. Alger allowed just one hit and two baserunners in the five-inning contest stopped by the run rule. She struck out eight and walked just one.
East Rock's Ashlyn Herring had the Eagles' lone hit, a leadoff single in the second inning. Emma Cude drew a one-out walk in the fourth to account for East Rock's only other baserunner.
"We know East Rock is a good-hitting team, but we've got a pretty good pitcher," Pultz stated when talking about Alger. "We've got a lot of confidence with her in the circle."
After Agler retired the side in order in the top of the first, the Bison hit East Rock for six runs on five hits in the home half of the first inning.
Paige Fix drew a walk to lead off the first and she moved to second on Caroline Alger's groundout. Bailey Talley followed with an infield hit, the first of four straight hits for Gap, and a throwing error on the play allowed Fix to score the game's first run.
Katherine Alger lined a single to center, scoring Talley, before singles by Jasmine Harris and Emily Minter loaded the sacks with one out. Another run scored when Naveah Fitzgerald's grounder was misplayed for an error, pushing the lead to 3-0. Madeline Miller followed with a two-run single to left, giving the Bison a 5-0 lead. Another Eagles' error led to Gap's final run of the inning, making the score 6-0.
Gap put the game away with four runs in the top of the fourth to lead 10-0.
Gap, now 9-3 overall, advances to face undefeated Page County for the regional title. The Panthers are led by a pair of Division I recruits, pitcher Taylor Hankins, a James Madison commit, and standout hitter Maddie Gordon, who is headed to Penn State. The Panthers defeated Clarke County 10-0 in Tuesday's other semifinal matchup.
