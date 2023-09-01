Make it a clean sweep for East Rockingham after another impressive showing in Elkton.
The Eagles finished off its second convincing victory over non-district rival Page County this season with a 25-16, 25-10, 25-9 win in prep volleyball action at home on Thursday.
Senior outside hitter Kate Simpkins continued her strong start to the season with 10 kills, nine aces, and 14 digs, while senior middle hitter Halla Baugher finished with six kills.
Alliyah McNair, meanwhile, continued to evolve into her new role as an all-around weapon for East Rock, totaling 21 assists, seven kills, and a trio of aces in the home victory.
The Eagles (6-3), who have now won three in a row, are off for a bit before opening Valley District play on Thursday at home against city/county opponent Harrisonburg (4-1).
As for the Panthers (1-4), they’ll get an opportunity to end a three-game skid at winless Mountain View (0-4) on Tuesday as both teams open up Bull Run District play in Quicksburg.
