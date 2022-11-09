ELKTON — Almost simultaneous with each kill as it pounded the court across from her, Alliyah McNair let out a roar and flashed a smile as she embraced her team.
The East Rockingham sophomore has emerged as a high-level player this season.
And like any special talent on the big stage, she wants the ball in key moments.
“I’m calling for the ball every time," McNair said. "I always want the ball there."
McNair was one of many Eagles that played a major role for top-seeded East Rockingham in a thrilling 25-22, 25-17, 21-25, 25-23 victory over sixth-seeded Luray in the Region 2B volleyball championship on Tuesday in Elkton.
With the victory, the Eagles captured the program's first-ever regional championship and avenged a regular-season loss this season to the rival Bulldogs, along with a five-set loss to Central in last year's regional championship match.
“Definitely," McNair said when asked about how much last year's loss to the Falcons fueled this team. "Everything I did and the team did, we wanted to progress and get better than we did last year. Losing to Central was hard. Central was a good team, but that really motivated us and pushed us to go hard this year.”
East Rockingham, which has now won 20 of its last 21 matches after a slow start to the year, came out hot on Tuesday as it scored the first five points en route to a convincing first-set victory and pulled away late in the second set for a win.
But Luray, led by senior standout Jaidyn McClung, did not back down as it stormed back to take the third set and led for much of the fourth before eventually falling.
“It feels great," Eagles second-year head coach Jonathan Williams said. "It took a lot of work. These girls worked hard. All the kudos to Luray. They’re a dangerous volleyball team. When they get rolling, it’s hard to stop them. It feels good.”
Ultimately, it was McNair coming up with several clutch kills for East Rockingham, but there was no shortage of players stepping up in big moments throughout.
Madelyn Williams dished out 31 assists and added nine digs for the Eagles (23-6) while Kate Simpkins had 10 kills and five digs and Bria Berriochoa continued her stellar season defensively with a team-high 19 digs at the libero position.
“Their defense is so good," McClung said. "Their libero is insane. She gets so much and they throw their bodies at everything. They see blocks really well and I think they’re always swinging. They don’t play safe and their defense really helps.”
Also coming up big for East Rock was Halla Baugher with five blocks while Macy Estep served up three aces and had seven digs while Nora Fox added six kills.
McNair finished with a team-high 15 kills, four blocks and a trio of aces herself.
“It means absolutely everything," said Madelyn Williams, the team's senior leader and the daughter of Jonathan Williams. "We’ve been working toward this since the beginning of our season and it’s been one of our goals since the beginning.”
The Bulldogs (16-8), who will still advance to the Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament, certainly earned the respect of the Eagles on Tuesday.
Luray entered the matchup as winners in six of their last seven and after a pair of upsets in the first two rounds of regional play, it had belief it could pull off another.
“We know they’re a good team," Madelyn Williams said. "We know they have good hitters, good passers, good setters. It’s just about matching up with them and playing our best."
McClung finished with 12 kills, 14 digs, four blocks and two aces for the Bulldogs while Lindsay Bly added nine kills, seven digs, six aces and a pair of blocks.
Also chipping in for Luray was Claudia Cave with 10 digs and four kills, Caydence Cave with 22 assists and Avery Jewell with five digs and a pair of blocks.
“I put our lineup in all night long based off where I thought they were going to put her, so we could get a better blocking scheme for her," Jonathan Williams said of McClung. "We did what we were supposed to do, but she’s incredible.”
Since starting the season 3-5, East Rockingham has been one of the area's hottest teams and will now host a VHSL Class 2 state quarterfinal on Saturday in Elkton.
The Bulldogs, meanwhile, will be forced to hit the road for their quarterfinal match.
“It’s just been becoming a team, working together," Madelyn Williams said of the late surge. "We’re coming together after each point and moving on to the next."
One of the big reasons for the Eagles' success throughout the regular season and into the playoffs has been consistent clutch play by its best players.
That includes the soft-spoken McNair and she put that on display Tuesday.
“It really means everything being the first team at East Rock to put a title up there [on the wall]," McNair said. "It means everything for me and the team because we worked really hard to get here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.