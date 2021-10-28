ELKTON — East Rockingham put together one of their best efforts of the season with a 44-13 thumping of Madison County in Bull Run District football Thursday night.
The Eagles took advantage of solid defensive efforts in the first half to produce some quick scores and a 21-7 halftime lead. The offense remained in high gear from there on en route to the easy win.
"The kids played great all night," said first-year Eagles' coach Scott Turner. "The kids executed and the defensive staff had a great plan on that side of the ball. We played four quarters."
Madison County opened the game with a nice drive from its own 28 to the East Rock 44. On fourth-and-4, Eagles junior Ben Dinkel stopped the Mountaineers in the backfield and East Rock took over its own 45. Blake Morris picked up seven yards on the first play and then Jakari Eaves hit Zach Joyner on a nice 48 yard catch and run for a touchdown to open the scoring and the Eagles were in front 7-0 at 6:10 of the first.
Madison County's next drive was aided by East Rock pass interference and face mask penalties that moved the ball to the Eagles' 9 as the first quarter ended. Jordan Morris scored on a 6-yard run to knot the game 7-7 on the first play of the second quarter.
The teams traded punts throughout the second quarter before the Eagles came up with another big stop of the Mountaineers on a fourth down at the Madison County 48. Eaves and Joyner hooked up again, this time on a great throw and catch for a 48-yard TD and East Rock was in front 14-7 with 2:04 to play in the half.
The Mountaineers were aided by an East Rock penalty that gave Madison County a first down at their own 47. Unable to move, however, the Mountaineers were forced to punt and the speedy Morris returned the kick 77 yards for a score and East Rock was in front 21-7 at the half.
Xavier Brown had a good kickoff return to the Madison 48 for East Rock to open the third quarter. Dinkel then raced 48 yards on the next play for a score and the Eagles extended their lead to 28-7, 22 seconds into the third quarter.
The Eagles struck again quickly after a Mountaineer punt to the East Rock 39. Joyner hauled in a 15-yard pass and Dinkel ripped off a 30 yard run. Two plays later, Morris caught a 3-yard TD pass from Eaves and the Eagles were in command 35-7 with 8:05 to play in the third. The Mountaineers were forced to punt again and freshman Ryan Dean led the Eagles down the field on the ground this time and scored on a 3-yard run to make it 41-7.
Cortez nailed a 35-yard field goal for East Rock in the fourth. Madison County got a 2-yard run by Corey Helmick midway through the fourth period to complete the scoring.
Joyner led the East Rock offense with four catches for 119 yards and two scores, Dinkel added 81 yards on three rushes with a touchdown and a fumble recovery. Eaves was 9-of-13 passing for 151 yards and three scores. Sophomore Demetius Walker led the Mountaineers with 41 yards on 14 carries while 6-foot-8 wideout Taylor Fincham had three catches for 58 yards. Madison County fell to 2-7 overall and remain winless in Bull Run District play.
The Eagles (3-4, 3-2 Bull Run) will be back in action on Tuesday as they host Strasburg in the regular season finale. The Rams defeated Page County 34-12 last night.
"We're happy to get a win tonight and we got a short turnaround. We will enjoy this and try to get better tomorrow," Turner concluded.
Madison County 0 7 0 6 — 13
East Rockingham 7 14 20 3 — 44
First Quarter
ER -—Joyner 81 pass from Eaves (Cortez kick), 6:10
Second Quarter
MC — Morris 6 run (Lamb kick), 11:53
ER — Joyner 48 pass from Eaves (Cortez kick), 2:04
ER — Morris 77 punt return (Cortez kick), 45.8
Third Quarter
ER — Dinkel 48 run (Cortez kick), 11:38
ER — Morris 3 pass from Eaves (Cortez kick), 8:05
ER — Dean 3 run (kick failed), 1:26
Fourth Quarter
ER — Cortez 35 field goal, 10:43
MC — Helmick 2 run (run failed), 5:37
