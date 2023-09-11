ELKTON — Approaching midfield after a quick postgame huddle with his squad and with sweat still dripping from the bill of his flat-billed red and black hat, Drew Spitzer let out a deep sigh that was immediately followed by a wide smile that stretched across his face.
It had been 10 days since East Rockingham last took the field in a 26-point loss to Central, and since then, the program has dealt with plenty of changes from its typical day-to-day schedule, ranging from heat advisories, opponents battling sickness, and a postponement.
“We did some good things tonight,” said Spitzer, the second-year ERHS head coach. “What a long week. We had a good week of preparation. Our schedule was all over the place. I thought we came out and executed pretty well. We need to cut down on some mistakes, but it is nice when you can get to the corner and then run it inside and throw it a little bit, too.”
The Eagles racked up 291 yards of total offense and posted their first shutout since 2019 in a 35-0 rout of non-district rival Page County in prep football action in Elkton on Monday.
Coming into the matchup with the Panthers, who remain winless all-time against East Rockingham, the Eagles felt motivated by a 40-14 loss to the Falcons on Sept. 1.
But heat advisories forced East Rockingham to practice at a variety of different times last week, ranging from 6 a.m. to typical afternoon sessions, and when Page County players and coaches dealt with an illness, the game was pushed from a typical Friday kickoff to Monday.
“We had a very diverse practice schedule — morning practice, afternoons, rain,” East Rock junior Ryan Dean said. “It was a lot, but everyone stayed focused through it all.”
The Eagles opened the night by taking advantage of a short field and needing just five plays before junior signal-caller Parker Siever stepped into the pocket, took a big hit from a Panthers defender, and still delivered a 42-yard touchdown toss to senior receiver Damien Durrette to quickly put the team up 7-0 with 9:08 remaining in the opening quarter.
“We kind of just knew [we had an advantage] based on how they play,” ERHS junior Xavia Brown said. “We knew we had to just place the football in a place where we could get it.”
On the ensuing possession, Page came out in a rare spread format, with senior quarterback Hunter Pettit making a couple of big throws, including a 20-yard toss to sophomore Dawson Richards on fourth-and-6, to move the visitors down to the East Rockingham 13-yard line.
But on second-and-5, Pettit was forced out of the pocket by the ERHS defense, and his attempted pass was tipped before eventually being brought down by Dean, who then used his running back instincts to race 95 yards to the house for a 14-0 East Rock lead.
“It was crazy because usually, I’m a second-string type of guy and a [running back] type of player, but I saw the opportunity,” Dean said. “One of my teammates tipped it, I got it, and I saw a straight open path right down the field. It was a really good feeling, man.”
Almost immediately after coming down with the interception, Dean saw wide-open space.
And although he’s a massive threat for the East Rockingham offense — he finished with eight carries for 47 yards on the ground — his defensive play was the night’s biggest.
“It was huge,” Spitzer said. “They had a nice drive going, made a huge fourth-down conversion on our sideline. If they get in the end zone there, 7-7 is a different ballgame than 14-0. We got their quarterback on the ropes, he’s scrambling around, and Ryan made a great play. Then, we had four or five guys throw key blocks on the sideline. Ryan is an explosive kid with the ball in his hands, so he can make stuff happen. It was a huge play.”
From there, the Eagles went into cruise control, adding two more touchdowns on a 20-yard pass to Brown in the first quarter and then again with a 6-yard run from Bentley Hensley.
The only moment of adversity for East Rock in the first half came on its third possession when Siever, who started 3-for-3 passing for 79 yards and a touchdown, went down hard on a fake and suffered an injury to his left shoulder that immediately sent him to the sideline.
Fortunately for the Eagles, they have the luxury of having senior Jakari Eaves, a three-year starter at the position, as the backup, and he immediately stepped in and delivered.
“When Parker went down, we knew Jakari was going to be able to step in and do what he needs to do,” Brown said. “He’s always played that position, so we have confidence in him.”
Just one play after Siever’s injury, Eaves hit Brown for the 20-yard first-quarter touchdown.
That connection came alive for one more 27-yard toss in the third quarter to make it 35-0, and by the time the game ended, Eaves was 3-of-8 passing for 71 yards and two scores.
“We knew when we saw Parker go down that we’d need Jakari,” Durrette said. “We told him, ‘We need you out here. You have to come out here and shine.’ And that’s what he did.”
Durrette finished with three catches for 92 yards and a score, while Brown had three receptions for 58 yards and two more touchdowns to headline the East Rock offense.
Hensley added 11 carries for a team-high 69 rushing yards and a touchdown, and Dean was solid, too, but the ERHS defense deserved just as much credit for its big-time performance.
“It feels really good, but that’s what we’re expected to do,” Dean said. “That’s what everyone expected, and it felt good to beat them. It’s really special. We haven’t [posted a shutout] in a while, and [to do it] at home, it’s just a really special feeling.”
The last shutout win for the Eagles came in a 42-0 rout of Mountain View on Oct. 4, 2019.
On Monday, East Rockingham allowed just 66 yards of total offense in the blowout victory.
“I’m tickled to death with our defense,” Spitzer said. “We always talk about executing the game plan, and we had a good game plan. Our kids were in the spots to make plays. You don’t see a lot of shutouts in high school football. It takes a lot of things to happen on a Friday night for a shutout, and we have some young guys in there. We had some freshmen creating turnovers, so it was a good game. It was a good night for a Monday night.”
The Panthers (0-3) had 16 freshmen dressed out on the roster, and second-year head coach James May saw standout senior lineman Noah Lucas leave the game early with an injury.
Additionally, Page was limited in practice time last week due to an illness that the team dealt with, and moving the game to Monday was the only way it could even play.
Despite all of that, the Panthers continued to fight until the final whistle, with Pettit helping to guide the offense on the field despite the toll East Rock’s physicality was taking on them.
“That’s kind of what we pride ourselves on,” May said. “We’re inexperienced at spots. We’ve got guys filling in. That’s all we can ask for from the kids. They play hard, don’t argue with each other. The sportsmanship is there. That’s all we can ask for from these guys.”
As for the Eagles, coming off a loss to Central on Sept. 1, they were eager to play again.
Instead, an up-and-down practice schedule that was a bit all over the place threw things for a loop, and East Rockingham had to try to maintain its focus throughout it all.
Turns out, the Eagles were able to do just that against one of their fiercest rivalries.
“Out here, it doesn’t take much to get fired up for Page County because they’re right there,” Spitzer said. “Our kids know their kids. They grew up together. Some of them have family members in Page. Kids transfer back and forth. It wasn’t hard to stay focused. … We wanted to come out tonight and make a bit of a statement, and it felt good. I think we did that.”
