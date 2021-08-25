ELKTON — Playing on a Friday night is what makes high school football special.
Unfortunately for East Rockingham, that never happened in the spring.
The Eagles, due to odd scheduling that included them playing Turner Ashby twice in less than 10 days and never facing any teams in the Bull Run District, played games on a number of different weekdays in the spring — but never on a Friday.
Now, after Donnie Coleman stepped down after 11 years as head coach to take over at TA and he was replaced by former offensive coordinator Scott Turner, East Rockingham players and coaches said they’re just eager to get more normalcy.
“We’ve progressed,” Turner said. “Our kids are playing really hard. The excitement level has been great. Our seniors are still pulling these young kids along and they’re responding well. We’re excited to play one on a Friday night. The effort, the excitement has been great. We’re getting better every day. I’m just happy with where we are and really excited to get going here.”
The Eagles are coming off arguably their worst season in program history, going winless during a spring season that was anything but easy for all involved.
Despite the lack of success, though, Turner praised his players and coaches for the work they put in during the offseason and the progress they’ve made.
While East Rockingham is young, there are senior leaders such as Ethan Mitchell and Logan Frye leading the way and helping Turner continue a winning tradition.
“Our defensive line is playing really well,” Turner said. “It’s led by a couple of seniors and our offensive line will be, too. I’ve said that from the start — that’s where we’d like to hang our hat. As the other groups come along, we want to continue to build around those two groups. Both units, especially our defensive line, are playing well.”
The Eagles grew into one of the area’s most consistent teams in recent years.
Playoffs became an expectation in Elkton and a winning culture was developed.
Turner insists that culture remains at East Rockingham and that is what will allow the Eagles to get things turned back around quickly this season.
In a Bull Run District that certainly appears wide open, East Rock has a chance.
“We haven’t seen those teams since 2019,” Turner said. “The league is such a great league, though. It’s always very competitive. I think it’s wide open right now. … You better be ready to go every Friday night. We’re really looking forward to getting back into the district and being able to compete against some of those guys.”
East Rockingham opens its season Friday at rival Spotswood at 7 p.m.
