ELKTON — There have been changes since Scott Turner took over as football coach at East Rockingham.
The former offensive coordinator had to make staff changes, implement some new daily practice routines and may have even adjusted some of the playbook to try some new ideas he had thought of.
But there’s one thing the first-year head coach hasn’t changed — the Eagles’ day-by-day approach to the job that his predecessor preached so often.
“We’re going to go to practice today and take it one day at a time,” said Turner, who took over for longtime coach and current Turner Ashby athletic director Donnie Coleman. “That’s what we do. We try to get better each day.”
After having their first game of the season against Spotswood postponed and eventually cancelled due to COVID-19 issues and then dropping three straight to Central, Buffalo Gap and TA, the Eagles are suddenly in a groove.
A 34-27 come-from-behind win over rival Page County in Shenandoah on Oct. 8 instilled some confidence that East Rockingham players and coaches desperately needed and snapped a 10-game losing streak.
“We needed a win,” Turner said. “The way that came, in come-from-behind fashion, was pretty exciting and it was big for the program. We’re just going to keep trying to build on the momentum we’ve got going.”
The energy around the Eagles locker room that evening sparked a bit of a turnaround for the program.
East Rockingham, which had played well early in the year despite three losses to start, came out last week and showcased its full potential on both sides of the ball in a rout of previously unbeaten Luray in Elkton.
“Being the more physical team was key, with keeping our composure on defense and being sound with all 11 guys on our side of the ball,” ERHS defensive lineman Ethan Mitchell said. “We have strong support from our awesome coaching staff and a positive environment at practice and in the locker room. A big part was locking in and also envisioning our true capabilities, but acknowledging that we had a challenge ahead of us.”
The win in Shenandoah, which kept Page winless all-time against the Eagles, was pivotal for East Rock’s confidence. The victory over Luray, however, showed just how capable the Eagles are of being dangerous down the stretch.
“Our confidence has surely grown since getting these two wins, but we know we cannot get ahead of ourselves because we're not satisfied with only two,” said Mitchell, who is a two-way starter on the line. “There's a long road ahead of us and hopefully we'll continue to gain confidence as the year goes along.”
Coincidentally, it was Mitchell and the East Rockingham defensive line that played a pivotal role last week.
The Eagles were able to shut down the potent Luray run game throughout the night en route to the victory.
“[Defensive coordinator Matt] Rhea and that defensive staff had a great game plan going in,” Turner said. “I thought we played really well on defense all night long. It allowed us to stay in the game early and then we were able to get things rolling and come out with a win against a really good, hard-nosed Luray team.”
And while the defense has been stout with Ben Dinkel (60 tackles), Blake Morris (31 tackles), Ethan Mitchell (31 tackles) and Logan Frye (31 tackles) leading the way, the ERHS offense is slowing improving as well.
In fact, Frye has 233 rushing yards and five touchdowns this season and has helped get the Eagles going in the rushing attack in recent weeks along with Dinkel, who has 183 rushing yards and four scores of his own.
“We’re believing,” Frye said. “Our confidence is growing, but we always talk about staying in the middle and not letting it get the best of us. We all believe in each other. We’re just focusing on the next game.”
Not only has the rushing attack improved for East Rockingham, but also the spread-it-out aerial attack.
Sophomore Jakari Eaves has taken major steps forward in the past two weeks and is now 75-of-123 passing for a Bull Run District-leading 762 passing yards, six touchdowns and a trio of interceptions this year.
“Just staying humble, hungry,” said Eaves, who started as a freshman in the condensed spring season. “We don’t have enough food on our plate and now we are starting to get some. The confidence is starting to grow, for sure. I think we are all, as a team, growing and learning how to play and make each other better each day.”
After two straight wins and with just three games remaining, East Rock is in position to reach the playoffs.
The Eagles currently sit at the No. 6 spot in Region 2B just behind Strasburg and Luray in fourth and fifth.
“All of our guys know that we are a playoff-caliber team and that we could surely make some noise, but we're just dialing in on the next team week after week,” Mitchell said. “We have much room to improve, so the main focus is getting better each day with practice and mental preparation.”
That week-by-week, day-by-day approach from East Rock players and coaches is a staple of the program.
Since Coleman began strolling the sideline in 2010, it was his go-to quote when talking with the media.
Now, despite a new face leading the way, the Eagles have maintained that approach during their turnaround.
“We’ve got another tough opponent this week,” Turner said. “We’ll go today and try to get better and, then, we’ll do the same thing tomorrow.”
