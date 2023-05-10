Fresh off a two-game losing streak, East Rockingham was desperate to get back on track Tuesday against an up-and-coming district opponent in Mountain View.
The Eagles did just that, earning an important 10-5 Bull Run District baseball victory over the Generals in Elkton.
Clinging to a 2-0 lead, East Rock stretched it to give in the bottom of the fifth inning after a hard ground ball from sophomore Landon Bruce was misplayed by the MVHS second baseman, sophomore William Eppard singled in another run and sophomore Ryan Wright connected on a sac fly.
The Generals responded with three runs in the top of the following inning, but the Eagles answered.
Bruce’s two-run double, along with RBI singles from Eppard, Wright, and senior Dylan Hensley helped the home team open up a 10-3 lead and it never looked back from there en route to the key win.
Hensley was electric on the mound, putting up one of his best performances of the season with six innings tossed. He allowed just three runs on four hits and four walks, while racking up 13 strikeouts.
At the plate for East Rock, Hensley finished 2-for-3 with an RBI triple, while Wright was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Bruce had a double and three RBIs, and senior outfielder Ben Dinkel added a pair of hits.
Other key contributors for the Eagles included Eppard with a two-run single and sophomores Bentley Hensley and Grason Shifflett with RBI singles each, while senior outfielder Quinton Hensley and junior infielder Ryan William each finished with a hit and combined for three runs scored in the lineup.
For Mountain View, sophomore Ayden Reynard was solid, despite the loss, giving up nine runs (five earned) on nine hits and a walk with five strikeouts before being pulled in the sixth inning.
Senior leadoff batter Zander Jodrie was 2-for-3 to lead the Generals at the plate, while freshman third baseman Chase Jones had a two-run single and senior shortstop Michael Spaur, senior catcher Joey McNamara, and sophomore first baseman Seth Moomaw all finished with an RBI hit apiece.
East Rock (14-3, 11-2 Bull Run) is back in action Friday on the road at district opponent Madison County, while Mountain View (9-8, 7-6 Bull Run) will host Luray in a district contest on Thursday.
