Momentum is a powerful thing in sports, and it’s clear East Rockingham is gaining it more as each game is played this season.
The Eagles used a five-run first inning to jump out to a big lead, then held on late despite a furious comeback attempt from Luray, and earned a 9-7 Bull Run District baseball victory at Bulldog Field on Monday in a battle between two much-improved teams.
The early-season theme for East Rock has been its hot hitting at the plate, which continued against Luray as the visitors pounded out 13 hits, including five extra-base knocks, to earn another win.
“We came out very strong,” ERHS head coach Jordan Biller said. “We played a clean game. We preach that the cleanest team will win the game, and they really adopted that mentality [Monday].”
Sophomore infielder William Eppard, who is quickly become a star on the diamond this spring for the Eagles, had another big night as he finished 3-for-4 with a pair of runs scored, two doubles, and an RBI, while senior outfielder Ben Dinkel brought stability in the leadoff spot with two doubles and three RBIs.
Ryan Wright, another sophomore, was 2-for-4 with an RBI double for East Rock, while sophomore infielder Grason Shifflett maintained the youth movement with two hits and an RBI as well.
Other key contributors at the plate for ERHS included senior Dylan Hensley with an RBI single and junior Ryan Williams, who finished 1-for-3 with a run scored and a pair of RBIs in the win.
Hensley also started on the mound and lasted three innings before senior Wyatt Baker, junior Cannon Good and Shifflett provided some strong relief work down the stretch to seal the win.
Baker was perfect in two innings, striking out three, while Good tossed a one-hit scoreless frame with a pair of strikeouts himself.
After the Bulldogs plated four runs in the bottom of the seventh to make it a game, Shifflett delivered the final two outs to end it.
“We got some key hits when we needed them,” Biller said. “Dylan gave us a great start and Wyatt and Grason were tremendous.”
Luray was led by junior infielder Christian Lentz, who went 2-for-4 with a double, while freshman standout Connor Hilliard continued to impress, finishing 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.
Cameron Weaver, a junior, also had another solid game for the Bulldogs, finishing 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs as well in the loss.
Landon Vile, a senior, struck out four in five innings as the starting pitcher for Luray but allowed five earned runs on 11 hits.
The Eagles (4-1, 3-0 Bull Run), now on a three-game winning streak, will hit the road to non-district rival Spotswood on Thursday, while the Bulldogs (2-4, 1-2 Bull Run) were right back in action Tuesday with a Bull Run District game at Strasburg.
“We are going to keep riding this wave,” Biller said, “and we will keep treating every single day like we’re 0-0.”
