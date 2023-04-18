Clarke County used a pair of doubles victories to earn a 5-4 win over Mountain View in Bull Run District girls tennis on the road Monday.
Junior Kaylynn Chapman-Browne earned an 8-6 victory at No. 2 singles for the Eagles, while junior Mary Simmons won 8-0 at the No. 4 spot, and Kylie Prazinko, a junior, earned a win at No. 6 by forfeit.
In the doubles matches, victories from Chapman-Browne and senior Ana Gonzalez Santander and a forfeit win for Prazinko and freshman Isabelle Martin sealed the team victory for Clarke County.
Playing with just five eligible players, the effort was impressive from the Generals as junior Ava Pittington won No. 1 singles 8-0.
Lily Beedle, a sophomore, earned an 8-5 win at No. 3 singles, while teammate Briona Flick, a sophomore, won 8-6 at No. 5 for MVHS.
Pittington and senior Charlotte Weaver also defeated Clarke’s Simmons and sophomore Lillian Hayton 8-3 in No. 1 doubles.
The Eagles (3-6, 2-3 Bull Run) snapped a five-match losing streak with the victory and return Thursday against district foe Strasburg at home.
As for Mountain View (3-7, 2-4 Bull Run), which has now dropped four straight, it will host non-district foe Harrisonburg on Wednesday.
