STRASBURG — Strasburg's young softball squad continued to show how improved they are on Tuesday but came up short.
The Rams lost 6-5 in eight innings to first-place East Rockingham in an eight-inning Bull Run District softball contest at home.
The Rams battled throughout the game, and Strasburg head coach Suzanne Mathias-Carter said she was pleased with her team’s effort.
"I thought we played very well," Mathias-Carter said. "There were a couple instances where we didn't capitalize with runners on base. But I'm pleased with what I saw. I feel like we're playing well.”
The two teams went back and forth throughout the game. East Rockingham took a 1-0 lead in the first on a Strasburg error.
In the bottom of the second, Strasburg junior infielder Rylie Arnold led off with a single off East Rockingham pitcher Madison Arbaugh.
Strasburg freshman Ava Mayhew tied the game with two outs with an RBI triple. Mayhew then scored on an error from a ball hit by junior Kiersten Wiseley for a 2-1 lead that stretched to 3-1 in the third on a homer by freshman Hannah Merriner, her fourth of the season.
The Eagles came right back in the top of the fifth. East Rockingham junior Kendall Morris led off with a single off Strasburg starting pitcher Mayhew. East Rockingham all-state senior standout Bria Berriochoa reached base with a bunt single in the next at-bat.
With two outs, Strasburg scored two runs to tie the game at 3-3. The Eagles took a 4-3 lead on an RBI single by senior Ashlyn Herring.
Strasburg responded with a run in the bottom of the sixth when Mayhew hit a solo homer to tie the contest up at 4-4.
"It was my first one of the season," Mayhew said. "It felt good to have that, have it tie up the game at one point."
The Eagles came right back in the top of the seventh. Isabelle Cubbage had a one-out double off Strasburg relief pitcher Wiseley. Senior Emma Cude followed with an RBI double to give the Eagles a 5-4 lead.
The Rams once again responded. Strasburg senior Sophia Reynolds had a one-out single and went to second on a wild pitch. With two outs, Kaitlyn Cunningham's RBI single tied the game at 5-5.
"I knew we weren't out of it going into the seventh," Mathias-Carter said. "They came through and kept battling. I'm proud of them. Everybody steps up at different times. When one's struggling, somebody steps in and picks them up, and that's what we need.”
East Rockingham came right back in the top of the eighth. East Rockingham sophomore Mackenzie Dooms was hit by a pitch from Wiseley with one out. With two outs, Berriochoa singled, and Arbaugh reached on an error, which allowed the winning run to come home.
"It was a tremendous game for both teams," ERHS head coach Ronnie Dovel said. "There were many opportunities for us to blow up tonight, but we hung together. And I thought both teams played really well."
Berriochoa had two singles, and two runs scored for East Rock. Cubbage and Cude had a double, a single, and a run scored each.
The Eagles (10-3, 8-1 Bull Run) are tied for first, and Dovel said Tuesday night was an example of how tough the Bull Run District is.
East Rock has now won 10 of its last 11 and will host Broadway in a non-district game Thursday, while Strasburg (9-4, 4-4 Bull Run) was back in action Wednesday with a non-district game at Harrisonburg.
"We're happy so far," Dovel said of his team's season. "There's so many teams in the district that can knock you off. You got to be ready to play every night and tonight was no exception."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.