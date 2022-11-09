No football team has dealt with consistency issues more than East Rockingham.
The Eagles, led by first-year head coach Drew Spitzer, have been special at times. They handed Luray its first loss of the season and blew out Valley District champion Turner Ashby in Bridgewater.
But as eighth-seeded East Rockingham now gets set to travel to top-seeded Strasburg for the Region 2B quarterfinals Thursday and fresh off a bye in the final week of the regular season, Spitzer and his staff are hoping the team can avoid some of the struggles they've faced as well.
"Our focus was resetting and re-calibrating ourselves," Spitzer said. "We had guys come back from injury and have some guys out. We needed to get everyone into a role and comfortable going into the playoffs. Once you get here, everyone is 0-0."
The Rams are coming off a win over Central that gave them their first outright Bull Run District title since 2002 and have been one of the area's best teams all year.
Led by quarterback Ryan Roller, along with a plethora weapons in running backs Takhi Coates, Braden Stern and others, Strasburg is a team that plays disciplined.
"Strasburg is a very good football team," Spitzer said. "They won every game they actually got to play this year. Their defense has played lights out this year, they have a handful of shutouts and they play sound fundamental football on that side. Offensively, they take those big splits and they have four or five guys who can beat you on the ground and with catching the football."
The two teams met on Sept. 30 and the Rams posted a 28-0 shutout victory.
It was one of four shutouts Strasburg posted in its nine games played this year.
"I feel like we are playing really well right now, but I am not sure that we have reached our full potential offensively," veteran Rams head coach Mark Roller said. "You can't have let downs at this time of the year. This is what you play weeks 1-10 for. Win, keep playing. Lose, and start the next sports season."
Despite how well the Rams played defensively this year, including in that win over the Eagles, Roller acknowledged just how difficult it is to slow down East Rock.
Jakari Eaves, a junior quarterback for ERHS, led the Bull Run in passing this season and Zach Joyner, Blake Morris, Ben Dinkel and Dame Durrette are all key weapons with big-play potential.
"Their offense is very challenging," Roller said. "Sometimes it is a good thing to face a familiar opponent, but most of the time you'd like to see someone new."
When the Eagles have been at their best, they've looked like a top-tier team.
In a Region 2B bracket that appears wide open, there's reason for optimism
And if East Rock can put it all together Friday, it looks to pull off a massive upset.
"Execution and sound fundamental football," Spitzer said is the key. "Everybody at this point has talent and the ability to beat you. You can't give anyone extra chances and you have to execute what you've been working on since August."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.