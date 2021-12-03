ELKTON — With a jam-packed gym and some high-profile names along the front row in the home bleachers, the game felt more like a mid-February playoff matchup than a regular-season opener.
“It’s a battle,” East Rockingham coach Carey Keyes said. “I wouldn’t have expected anything less.”
And, on the court, the game certainly lived up to that type of hype as East Rockingham held off a late rally from rival Spotswood for a thrilling 68-65 non-district boys basketball in Elkton on Friday.
The Eagles jumped out to an early 11-2 lead, behind a trio of 3s that included two deep ones from Cooper Keyes as the SHS defense zeroed in on ERHS standout Tyler Nickel, but the Trailblazers continued to battle with a roster that features just two seniors and three freshmen.
“We grew up tonight and got a chance to feel playoff basketball,” Spotswood coach Chad Edwards said. “That’s a great opportunity this early in the year. That’s one thing I like about playing a very challenging schedule. We’re going to be battle-tested and our guys are going to have to grow up quick. I just hope that they pay attention to those lessons every night and learn from them.”
East Rock led from start to finish, leading by as many as 12 early in the fourth quarter.
But after his brother, Carmelo Pacheco, led the Trailblazers for the first three quarters, the freshman Camryn Pacheco emerged in the fourth with 11 clutch points to help Spotswood cut into the lead.
It was another freshman, Rayne Dean, that got a bucket with 36.4 seconds remaining that cut the East Rock lead to one, but he missed the ensuing free throw. After Kain Shifflett connected on a pair of free throws to push the lead to 3, SHS guard Ben Bellamy missed a 3 that would have tied it.
“We regrouped and made a nice run,” Edwards said. “We just couldn’t string together enough plays. We’d make two or three plays to get some momentum and they’d get a dunk. That was kind of the story of the night, along with timely shots from East Rock.”
Jayden Hicks hit 1-of-2 from the charity stripe with 10.3 seconds remaining and Bellamy responded with a quick 3. But by the time the Trailblazers were able to foul Nickel again, there was only half of a second remaining and a last-second full-court heave at the buzzer came up well short.
“I learned, as a coach, my guys got a lot of fight,” Edwards said. “My young guys aren’t afraid of the big stage, didn’t fold when we got behind, didn’t quit. I’m pleased with a lot of what I learned about my young team tonight.”
Nickel, who is signed to play at the University of North Carolina next season and had current Tar Heels assistant Sean May in the crowd, finished with 33 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.
But for the 6-foot-8, four-star recruit, it was the performance of his teammates that impressed.
“I’m really proud of how they produced tonight,” Nickel said. “We know every time I touch the ball, they’re going to send [double-teams] and [triple-teams] and disrespect everyone else on the floor. We’ve been getting these guys confidence and that’s what happened.”
Cooper Keyes finished with four 3s for 12 points and also dished out five assists for the Eagles (1-0) while George Austin III had seven points and Hicks finished with six points of his own.
“It’s something I’ve worked on for a while,” Cooper Keyes said. “My teammates were getting me the ball and I was just hitting tonight. … I think I can step up, but we’ve got a lot of guys who can play. I think we showed that tonight.”
Carmelo Pacheco led Spotswood (1-1) with 24 points while Camryn Pacheco finished with 15. Dean added eight points in the loss while Jackson Li had a pair of 3s as part of his eight-point outing.
“Carey always does a good job of developing his entire roster,” Edwards said. “I was pleased with how we defended Nickel. You have to give him credit for making those shots. He made a lot of tough ones. The momentum-swinging shots came from other guys and you have to give kids credit for that. Credit to Coach Keyes and East Rock.”
The atmosphere in Elkton on Friday brought back flashes of pre-pandemic high school athletics.
And for Nickel and the Eagles, it was the first test of what they hope is a long, enjoyable ride.
“The energy is cool,” Nickel said. “At the end of the day, though, everything is between the lines. Whether it’s 1,000 people or 2,000 people here, I’m going to do what I do.”
Spotswood — 6 22 9 28 — 65
East Rockingham 16 13 22 17 — 68
SPOTSWOOD (65) — Car. Pacheco 9 4-7 24, Bellamy 2 0-0 6, Cam. Pacheco 5 3-3 15, Li 3 0-0 8, Leslie 0 0-0 0, HArding 0 1-2 1, Webb 1 0-0 3, Dean 4 0-2 8. Totals 24 8-14 65.
EAST ROCKINGHAM (68) — Williams 0 0-0 0, Austin III 2 1-2 7, Keyes 4 0-0 12, Nickel 14 5-8 33, Shifflett 2 2-2 8, Landes 0 0-0 0, Joyner 0 0-0 0, Hicks 1 4-6 6. Totals 24 12-18 68.
3-Point Goals — Spotswood 9 (Car. Pacheco 2, Bellamy 2, Cam. Pacheco 2, Li 2, Webb), East Rockingham 8 (Keyes 4, Austin III 2, Shifflett 2).
