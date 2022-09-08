SHENANDOAH — East Rockingham put on a clinic Thursday.
In a match that saw a thrilling second set, the Eagles shut down the Panthers at every corner to claim a 25-14, 25-20, 25-15 sweep of Bull Run District rival Page County in Shenandoah.
The Eagles were led by sophomore Alliyah McNair’s 12 kills and senior Madelyn Williams’ 31 assists.
“It’s a big match, doesn’t matter who you’re playing. If you have to go on the road, [Page County] is always going to be tough,” East Rock head coach Jonathan Williams said. “For us, we’re just trying to build momentum going into the rest of the Bull Run District. Matches like this are important to continue to build that.”
The sole varsity freshman, Nora Fox, contributed in a big way with nine kills. Fox said there’s an added pressure being the only freshman early in the matches, but the support from her team calms her nerves.
“Nora is taking leaps and bounds in practices and matches and progressing every day,” Williams said. “She’s still got a long way to go, but she’s one heck of a volleyball player.”
The Panthers struggled early in the opening set and went down 8-2 before the first timeout. Page got within two but the Eagles pulled away again with help from sophomore McNair and junior Kate Simpkins nabbing a few kills.
“They [the team] communicated very well in balls that we didn’t get to or were smartly placed,” McNair said. “We definitely came together, we talked it out and made sure that we knew where we were at for next time.”
The second set was a bit right as the Panthers got out to a 4-0 lead thanks to a great defensive effort with a couple of blocks. The Eagles fought back and were down 9-8 at the first timeout. It became a back-and-forth affair from there, but the Eagles eventually pulled away with Williams adding a few late kills.
“I think our team struggles with just focusing on the win,” Fox said. “The win will come if we just forget about trying so hard.”
The Eagles won the third set convincingly. The Panthers (1-5, 0-2 Bull Run) once again scooted to an early 4-0 lead but the Eagles shut them down with six unanswered points. Kills from McNair and Fox contributed to East Rock’s 19-10 lead at the first timeout. The Panthers got within eight, but the Eagles (5-5, 2-1 Bull Run) wouldn’t be denied and held on to win by 10.
“Page never quits, they never quit going after the ball,” Williams said. “My girls don’t quit either and once they get that in their mind, they’re a tough train to stop.”
Page County head coach Ashley Henry said the best way for her team to recover from the setback is to put it behind them, learn from their mistakes and be ready for the next game.
“We definitely are resilient. If we’re anything we’re resilient,” Henry said. “We’re tired of being the underdogs, so we’re ready to fight [and] we’re ready to push.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.