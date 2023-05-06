FRONT ROYAL — In a rather challenging season, East Rockingham has started to mount some success lately, including another win Thursday.
The Eagles earned the third victory in their last four matches after decisively taking down Strasburg 7-2 in Bull Run District boys tennis action at Skyline High School.
The Rams took wins in the No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches, but that’s all the success they’d find against East Rock. Strasburg’s Augustin Boutellier defeated Blake Cabral, while Lukas Malsch bested East Rock’s Will Lucas — both with an 8-4 final score.
It was all East Rock from there as Jackson Secrist grabbed an 8-6 victory over Joshua Cameron while Caden Massa blanked Heath Burks. Saad Shahzad and Anthony Lucy also nabbed singles victories over their Strasburg opponents.
The Eagles cleaned house in doubles action, with Cabral and Secrist notching the win in the one and two holes 9-7. Lucas and Massa earned a 7-5 victory in the three and four spots, while Lucy and Shahzad were victorious in the No. 5 and No. 5 seeds, 8-4.
The Eagles (4-8, 3-3 Bull Run) host Harrisonburg Tuesday in non-district play, while the Rams (1-13, 0-6 Bull Run) concluded their regular season with Thursday’s loss.
