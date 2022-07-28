ELKTON — Back in the area with his wife and watching as the world went through a global pandemic, Drew Spitzer had an itch.
At that point, the former Fort Defiance quarterback was in the banking industry and his coaching experience was limited to a time an assistant at his alma mater nearly a decade ago.
"Coaching football is in my blood," Spitzer said. "During COVID, I was sitting there thinking, 'This is not what I want to do.'"
Spitzer started taking classes again at James Madison, eventually finishing his degree and completing his student teaching at East Rockingham while also jumping on as an assistant coach in 2021.
He was brought to East Rock under former coach Donnie Coleman because of the long ties between Coleman and Drew's dad, former longtime Fort coach Dale Spitzer, from back in the day.
But when Coleman left ERHS to become the athletic director at Turner Ashby, suddenly Scott Turner was the head coach. Fortunately, he told Spitzer he wanted to keep him on staff.
Then, Turner left after just one season to join Coleman in Bridgewater and is now the head coach at his alma mater.
"When Scott went to TA, [East Rockingham principal Mark] Sweigart called me and said, ‘We want you to teach here, but I’ve got something else I want to see if you’re interested in,’" Drew Spitzer said. "I was interested and here we are.”
As soon as the clock struck 12 a.m. on Thursday, the East Rockingham football team began its first practice of the 2022 season with first-year head coach Drew Spitzer leading the way.
From pre-practice music blaring in the locker room to an assortment of popular alumni alongside the home team sideline, the Eagles had a high-energy first practice of the year.
“We wanted to do something different," Spitzer said. "I’m still a bit shocked that the whole team is here. Even the ones who don’t have their physicals and can’t practice are here. The ones who are hurt and can’t practice are here. That’s awesome.”
Spitzer said he initially approached the East Rockingham varsity players back in April about practicing at midnight to open up the 2022 season and they were on board, but he reconsidered.
With the JV team in the back of his mind, Spitzer said he had thoughts of going to a more traditional approach so that he could have the entire ERHS program together for the first day.
“I love it," East Rock receiver Xavier Butler said. "I like the idea of getting on the field first in the whole state and just having a good time the first night and getting the season rolling.”
Eventually, the varsity players convinced Spitzer that the midnight practice was a good idea and desired by the team.
So, as midnight struck Thursday morning, the Eagles got going.
“It’s great," East Rock running back and linebacker Ben Dinkel said. "It was really exciting getting to come out here at this time. A 12 a.m. practice is kind of crazy, but it’s fun."
The Eagles are coming off back-to-back losing seasons for the first time in program history and seeking a major turnaround.
After going 3-7 in 2010 when the school opened, East Rock reached the postseason nine straight years under Coleman.
“That’s all we’ve talked about for the last year," Dinkel said. "We need to build, need to get better. We were in the weight room getting bigger, stronger, faster.”
Then, in Coleman's final year on the sidelines during the unique spring season in 2021, the Eagles went winless at 0-6.
In Turner's lone year as coach, East Rockingham finished 3-7.
“We were all excited, nervous," Eagles quarterback Jakari Eaves said. "Coming off a rough year, everything is going well. We were all excited to be out here at midnight and get going. It’s going well. It’s a change in the atmosphere. It’s a direction we haven’t been in and it feels really good to be around it.”
Although last season wasn't up to standards for East Rock, the team showed flashes of its potential at various points.
Led by Eaves, Dinkel, Butler and others, the Eagles return an abundance of talent at the skill positions this season.
And with Spitzer, who became a player favorite during his one season as an assistant last year, guiding them, players insisted they are confident that a turnaround could come quickly.
“He’s been a great coach," Butler said. "He’s been nothing but great for us and I’m ready to play for him. He knows what he’s talking about, know what he’s doing. I’m ready to go.”
After exploring other professional options and taking time to settle down in life with his wife, Spitzer has found his calling.
Coaching was always what Spitzer should have been doing and looking back, the Fort Defiance alum can openly admit that.
Now, he's got that chance, and he's ready to run with it.
"I’m just excited," Spitzer said. "The support from the administration has been great. It’s been a blessing and I’ve loved every minute of it. I’m ready to go.”
