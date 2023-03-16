It was the start of a new era, and it began exceptionally well.
In its first match under first-year head coach Michelle Hatton, East Rockingham returned with a 6-3 non-district girls tennis road victory over East Rockingham on Wednesday.
Sophomores Loren Dinkel, Mary Stephenson, Kaylee Hatton, and senior Dannia Gomez all earned singles victories to put the Eagles in a solid position to win.
East Rock left no doubt in doubles, as junior Ellen Waag and Dinkel won the No. 1 match 8-1, and freshman Adrianna Suttell and Hatton won the third by a score of 9-7.
“I am very proud of how our team played in our first game,” Hatton said. “We were missing two key players today, but all of our girls came ready to play. They stepped up in a big way and were so supportive of each other. It was a great start to the season.”
The Eagles (1-0) return to action March 23 on the road at rival Spotswood, while the Gobblers (0-2) host Warren County in a non-district battle on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.